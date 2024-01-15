Pillar Technologies Surface Treaters Announces New Sales Relationship with C.C. Steven & Associates
Hartland, WI, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Pillar Technologies Surface Treatment team is thrilled to announce the addition of its new Sales Representative, C.C. Steven & Associates.
Located in Camarillo, California, C.C. Steven & Associates has been solving static mitigation challenges, offering manufacturing solutions and specializing in Particle Capture System products since 1978. They specialize in producing workable answers to customers' most difficult challenges for controlling static electricity and particulates in a wide range of industries.
Currently, C.C. Steven & Associates represents a wide variety of reputable manufacturers like Simco-ION, ITW Vortec and Paxton Products, Trek and Advanced Energy Instrumentation, Metro Material Handling, and many more. Moving forward in 2024 with Pillar Technologies, they will act as the new Surface Treatment Sales Representative for the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, and Utah.
The C.C. Steven & Associates’ experienced, technical sales team is led by President, Stephen C. Carfaro Jr., who has over 35 years of industry experience. Their outside technical sales team consists of the following:
· Fawn Kirkpatrick will cover Northern California, Colorado, Utah, and Nevada
· Ryan Parker will be in charge of covering Orange County, San Diego County, and Arizona
· Bethany Carfaro will be covering Ventura County and Santa Barbara County, as well as Marketing and Website Sales
“We look forward to representing Pillar Technologies and growing our business together,” says Stephen Carfaro, President of C.C. Steven & Associates.
To learn more about what C.C. Steven & Associates has to offer, visit their website, or contact us to get a quote today. To find a Surface Treatment Sales Representative near you, try the Pillar Technologies Rep Locator on our website.
