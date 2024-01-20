Susan Ponder-Stansel of Alivia Care, Inc. Appointed to NAHC and NHPCO Transition Board of Directors
Jacksonville, FL, January 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alivia Care, Inc., a leading provider of compassionate and comprehensive healthcare services, proudly announces that Susan Ponder-Stansel, President and CEO of Alivia Care, has been named as a distinguished member of the Transition Board of Directors for both the National Association for Home Care and Hospice (NAHC) and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO).
The NAHC and the NHPCO jointly announced last week that they have developed a proposed slate of Transition Board of Directors and officers for 2024. The Transition Board will oversee the transition to a new, consolidated organization pursuant to its ratification by both associations' Boards of Directors in an agreement to combine, which is contemplated in early 2024. The as-of-yet-to-be-named organization will combine the strengths of NAHC and NHPCO, creating a better and more powerful advocate for the entire care-at-home community.
In this esteemed role, Susan Ponder-Stansel will contribute her extensive expertise and leadership in the healthcare industry to support the NHPCO and NAHC's mission to advance the quality of hospice, palliative, and home care services nationwide.
With a career spanning a decade in healthcare administration, Susan Ponder-Stansel has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to enhancing patient care, improving industry standards, and fostering collaboration among healthcare professionals. As the CEO of Alivia Care, she has played a pivotal role in driving the organization's success and establishing it as a beacon of excellence in the healthcare community.
The NHPCO and NAHC are leading organizations in hospice and home care, working tirelessly to advocate for policy changes, provide education and resources to healthcare professionals, and ensure that individuals and families receive the highest quality care during times of need.
The NAHC and the NHPCO jointly announced last week that they have developed a proposed slate of Transition Board of Directors and officers for 2024. The Transition Board will oversee the transition to a new, consolidated organization pursuant to its ratification by both associations' Boards of Directors in an agreement to combine, which is contemplated in early 2024. The as-of-yet-to-be-named organization will combine the strengths of NAHC and NHPCO, creating a better and more powerful advocate for the entire care-at-home community.
In this esteemed role, Susan Ponder-Stansel will contribute her extensive expertise and leadership in the healthcare industry to support the NHPCO and NAHC's mission to advance the quality of hospice, palliative, and home care services nationwide.
With a career spanning a decade in healthcare administration, Susan Ponder-Stansel has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to enhancing patient care, improving industry standards, and fostering collaboration among healthcare professionals. As the CEO of Alivia Care, she has played a pivotal role in driving the organization's success and establishing it as a beacon of excellence in the healthcare community.
The NHPCO and NAHC are leading organizations in hospice and home care, working tirelessly to advocate for policy changes, provide education and resources to healthcare professionals, and ensure that individuals and families receive the highest quality care during times of need.
Contact
Alivia Care, Inc.Contact
Michelle Cardinal
904-407-5010
www.aliviacare.com
Michelle Cardinal
904-407-5010
www.aliviacare.com
Categories