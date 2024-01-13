Luncheon Event Sponsored by SCORE Manasota and BayFirst Financial to be Held in Newtown to Discuss the Value Of Having a Business Mentor
Local leaders to speak to the value of entrepreneurship with the guidance of SCORE small business mentoring.
Sarasota, FL, January 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On January 22, at the Robert Taylor Community Center in Newtown located at 1845 John Rivers St, Sarasota, FL 34234, there will be a free lunch event to learn about the value and importance of having a business mentor. Entrepreneurs with a business idea, owners of existing small businesses or those with a future dream of how to start a business, will learn how having a seasoned business mentor can provide guidance. This event is another effort by SCORE Manasota to contribute to the economic development of entrepreneurs.
Attendees will hear Mary Butler, a local business owner, Carlos Yancy, Sr., Business Development Specialist at BayFirst Financial, Vickie Oldham, President of the Sarasota African-American Cultural Coalition, Inc., and Renee Gilmore, Executive Producer at WWSB, speak to the value of entrepreneurship with the guidance of small business mentoring. They will also learn how SCORE Manasota volunteers who have experience in technology, marketing, accounting, real estate and start-ups can help guide you with free, personalized mentoring.
For more information about starting or operating a small business, visit SCORE Manasota at https://www.score.org/manasota.
About SCORE
Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at www.score.org. For specific information about starting or operating a small business in our community, visit SCORE Manasota at score.org/manasota.
While funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, all opinions, conclusions and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.
Contact
Sally Ullman
Categories