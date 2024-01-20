BuyMaterials Launches Building Materials Marketplace in the UK
London, United Kingdom, January 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BuyMaterials.com, set to be the UK’s ultimate building materials marketplace, has just launched in London and the Southeast with plans to expand across the UK later this year.
The marketplace, which is accessed via the website (www.buymaterials.com) or the mobile app, allows tradespeople & DIY enthusiasts to build a list of everything needed for a job and receive quotes automatically from their huge network of trusted independent merchants. Customers can then place their orders via card payment or 30-day terms, and keep track of all quotes and orders in one place.
Rob Lovell, CEO of BuyMaterials, said, “After spending years in the UK Construction industry, I couldn’t believe the amount of time that we spent contacting merchants for quotes, endlessly chasing and comparing... and the amount of paperwork and emails! It seemed like madness, and horribly inefficient. It takes up a load of time for the merchants too, with around 25% of their time spent on producing and following up quotes. With the market so fragmented, it felt like the ideal time to launch a marketplace which makes life easier for everyone – tradespeople and merchants alike.”
Sounds like a good idea? Other industries such as travel, car sales and professional services have been keen to embrace marketplaces, and building materials should be no different. And if you need another incentive to sign up and give it a try, BuyMaterials are also offering a £25 Amazon voucher for users who refer a friend who orders through the site (Refer a friend scheme).
Launch activity: Radio campaign (Radio X, Fix Radio, GHR, Smooth London), digital campaign, Sky Sports VoD campaign, activity with Federation of Master Builders, working with key influencers (Instagram),
