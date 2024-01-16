AIBone, a Platform for Developing AI-based Applications, Joins FasterCapital's Raise Capital Program
AIBone is an innovative new technology that is designed to revolutionize the way businesses and individuals interact with and utilize artificial intelligence (AI).
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AIBone is an innovative new technology that is designed to revolutionize the way businesses and individuals interact with and utilize artificial intelligence (AI). By utilizing blockchain technology, AIBone provides a secure, decentralized platform for the development, deployment, and usage of AI-based applications. AIBone enables businesses, individuals, and developers to quickly and easily create and deploy their own AI-based applications with the assurance that their data and applications are secure and private.
The startup has joined the Raise Capital program in order to raise a capital of $2.8M. AIBone is based in the United States and the United Kingdom and is founded by Daniela Bleer and Brad Lathia.
The Raise Capital program helps startups in getting funded and close their seed, series A, series B, or Series C startups. The team at FasterCapital matches the startup with over 155K angel investors and 32K VCs around the world.
FasterCapital is helping startups and SMEs worldwide in getting funded through the Raise Capital and Idea to Product programs. The team works with startups step by step on closing their seed, series A, series B, or Series C startups.FasterCapital also covers marketing outsourcing services for startups. This includes digital marketing, marketing strategies, and marketing consultancy through grow your startup program.
Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, "More and more businesses are utilizing AI in their daily operations and the need in the market for a platform to manage and deploy these applications has been validated."
Contact Information:
FasterCapital
306, Office Court Building, Oud Metha, Dubai, UAE
https://wa.me/971555855663
https://fastercapital.com
contact@fastercapital.com
The startup has joined the Raise Capital program in order to raise a capital of $2.8M. AIBone is based in the United States and the United Kingdom and is founded by Daniela Bleer and Brad Lathia.
The Raise Capital program helps startups in getting funded and close their seed, series A, series B, or Series C startups. The team at FasterCapital matches the startup with over 155K angel investors and 32K VCs around the world.
FasterCapital is helping startups and SMEs worldwide in getting funded through the Raise Capital and Idea to Product programs. The team works with startups step by step on closing their seed, series A, series B, or Series C startups.FasterCapital also covers marketing outsourcing services for startups. This includes digital marketing, marketing strategies, and marketing consultancy through grow your startup program.
Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, "More and more businesses are utilizing AI in their daily operations and the need in the market for a platform to manage and deploy these applications has been validated."
Contact Information:
FasterCapital
306, Office Court Building, Oud Metha, Dubai, UAE
https://wa.me/971555855663
https://fastercapital.com
contact@fastercapital.com
Contact
FasterCapitalContact
Rasha Almasri
+971 5558 55663
www.fastercapital.com
contact@fastercapital.com
Rasha Almasri
+971 5558 55663
www.fastercapital.com
contact@fastercapital.com
Categories