PromoStandards Announces Its 2024 Board of Directors; Will Host the 2024 Tech Summit in February
Bethlehem, PA, January 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- PromoStandards, a nonprofit that sets standards for how data is communicated throughout the promotional products industry, is announcing its 2024 Board of Directors.
"We are thrilled to be expanding the reach and composition of the board with the addition of two new members, Dustin Downing of OMG and Daniel Becker of Kotis. The board is deeply grateful for the service of departing board members Dan Kroyman of Staples and Tuan Huynh of Geiger," said Catherine Graham, PromoStandards' new Chair.
"Having completed a highly productive offsite in November, the board is excited to tackle an active agenda this year as we continue to drive integration forward to reduce friction in the supplier-distributor relationship.”
PromoStandards’ 2024 Board of Directors are:
· Catherine Graham, Chair - Co-founder and CEO at commonsku
· Amy Rabideau, Vice-Chair - SVP of Strategy and Innovation at Facilisgroup
· Eric Shonebarger, Standards Committee Chair - President at Hit Promotional Products
· Philip Gergen, Treasurer - CIO at Koozie Group
· Eric Alessi, Immediate Past Chair - President and CEO at Essent Corporation
· Michael Knapick, EC Member at Large - CIO at SanMar
· Jon Norris, EC Member at Large - VP of Business Process Improvement at Hit Promotional Products
· Daniel Becker, Member at Large - Co-founder, CTO, and CFO at Kotis Design
· Dustin Downing, Member at Large - CPO at OrderMyGear
· Irwin Goldstein, Member at Large - VP of Enterprise and Solution Architecture at HALO Branded Solutions
· Steven Stanley, Member at Large - CTO at ePromos Promotional Products
· Edward Streiff, Member at Large - Senior Manager of Application Development at Polyconcept North America (PCNA)
Amy Rabideau, the new Vice-Chair, said, "I believe in PromoStandards and the power of collaboration. I am committed to working alongside the board and our members to achieve our shared goal to create industry-leading open standards that improve customer experience by reducing transactional friction."
Michael Knapick, now an EC Member at Large, said, "I believe in the power of the technology community in our industry working together to improve communication and reduce friction in all our businesses. PromoStandards is the embodiment of that collaboration, and I'm excited to help the organization and standards continue to evolve and improve."
For more information about the board members, visit https://promostandards.org/team.
The board will introduce PromoStandards’ new services and strategic roadmap at the 2024 Tech Summit in St. Pete Beach, Florida. From February 5 to February 7, 2024, the networking event will have education tracks focusing on industry-relevant technology and PromoStandards integrations.
To register and view the agenda, please go to https://promostandards.org/2024-Technology-Summit.
About PromoStandards
PromoStandards is a nonprofit organization committed to improving supply chain and transactional efficiencies in the promotional products industry. They standardized the transfer of vital information to move transactions forward. A better flow of inventory, order status, shop notices, media, product data, product configuration, purchase orders, and invoices between suppliers and distributors leads to improved customer experiences. For more information, please visit https://promostandards.org/.
About PromoStandards
PromoStandards is a nonprofit organization committed to improving supply chain and transactional efficiencies in the promotional products industry. They standardized the transfer of vital information to move transactions forward. A better flow of inventory, order status, shop notices, media, product data, product configuration, purchase orders, and invoices between suppliers and distributors leads to improved customer experiences. For more information, please visit https://promostandards.org/.
Contact
PromoStandardsContact
Jessica Shonebarger
(610) 989-2879
https://promostandards.org/
