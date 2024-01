SMC Corporation Exhibits at World of Concrete in Las Vegas, Jan. 23-25

Noblesville, IN, January 17, 2024 --( PR.com )-- The World of Concrete will be hosting its 50th Anniversary trade show and is the world’s largest gathering for the concrete and masonry industries with total attendance at 60,000+ from 34 countries and representing over 1,300 companies of industry professionals from around the world. World of Concrete is evolving and plays an integral role in facilitating improvements in sustainability in its impacts towards environmental and social responsibility.SMC will feature its newest innovation in industrial dust removal and mitigation with its Smart VentTM Jet Pulse Valves that have integrated a solenoid valve and printed circuit board (PCB) into each individual pulse valve to clean bag filters on-demand by monitoring differential pressure of each bag filter. This eliminates the old school timer box which indiscriminately cleaned the complete row of bag filters when only one was clogged in dust.SMC automation and process components:JSXFA 2-Port Dust Collector Jet Pulse Valve – is rated for 10 million cycles for extended longevity in reverse jet dust collector baghouse applicationsXT316 Air Shocker Cylinder – Prevents and dislodges adhesion and blockage of bulk powder materials inside hoppers and storage unitsUV Resistant Products – Robust fittings and tubing designed for prolonged outdoor exposureEnvironmental Resistant Actuators – Pneumatic stainless-steel cylinders rated for IP65 and IP67 protectionAMG Water Removal System – Removes 99% of moisture and liquids trapped inside air tubingVBA Air Pressure Booster Regulators – Increase pressure by up to two times while reducing product size by 40%.IDFB/IDU Refrigerated Air Dryers – Protect and extend the cycle life of downstream pneumatic components by lowering the dew point of compressed air with refrigerated air dryersVisit SMC's Booth N1969, North Hall – Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109.Exhibit Dates & Hours:January 23-25 (T-Th) 9:30 – 5:00 PSTAbout SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America (Noblesville, IN), a subsidiary of SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.