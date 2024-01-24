SMC Exhibits at DesignCon 2024, Jan. 31 - Feb. 1 in Santa Clara, CA
Visit the SMC Booth #308 to experience the latest innovations and technologies for components supporting Chip, Board, and Systems Design Engineers focused on all aspects of electronic design, including signal and power integrity, high-speed link design, and machine learning. DesignCon 2024 at the Santa Clara Convention Center has added a new Advanced Automotive section on the expo floor that highlights the latest innovations on the autonomous, EV and Energy-Storage markets.
Noblesville, IN, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SMC will feature its latest technological innovation, the Air Management System (AMS). The AMS monitors and measures pressure, air flow and temperature to provide the optimal supply of air pressure and volume for efficient process control to reduce demand on air compressors during machine operation and the functionality to throttle down to idle mode for nonoperating cycles for supporting sustainable manufacturing.
SMC products on exhibit will be:
· Wireless EtherNet I/PTM Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
· Electric Actuators w/ Battery-less Absolute Encoder
· IO Link Compatible Automation Components
· Position Sensing Pneumatic Linear Actuators
· General Purpose Recirculating Chillers
· Rack Mount Peltier Element Recirculating Chillers
· Static Electricity Elimination Ionizers
· Digital Flow Switch (Liquids)
· Stainless Steel Couplers w/ FKM Seals
DesignCon 2024 Exhibit Hours:
· Wednesday, January 31 11:00 – 6:00 PST
· Thursday, February 1 11:00 – 6:00 PST
Visit SMC at Booth # 308, Santa Clara Convention Ctr, 5001 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA 95054
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America (Noblesville, IN), a subsidiary of SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
