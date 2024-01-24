SMC Exhibits at DesignCon 2024, Jan. 31 - Feb. 1 in Santa Clara, CA

Visit the SMC Booth #308 to experience the latest innovations and technologies for components supporting Chip, Board, and Systems Design Engineers focused on all aspects of electronic design, including signal and power integrity, high-speed link design, and machine learning. DesignCon 2024 at the Santa Clara Convention Center has added a new Advanced Automotive section on the expo floor that highlights the latest innovations on the autonomous, EV and Energy-Storage markets.