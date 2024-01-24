Henderson Franklin Welcomes Litigation Attorney Krithika Venugopal
Fort Myers, FL, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce that attorney Krithika Venugopal has joined the firm and will be based out of the Naples office. She shares,
“I am honored to join Henderson Franklin. The firm’s reputation aligns with my own values, and I am excited about the collaborative opportunities that lie ahead in serving the legal needs of our community.”
In her role, Venugopal represents clients in a broad spectrum of business, probate and trust, and real estate litigation matters. She holds admission to practice in all Florida state courts.
“We are excited to add Krithika to our Business Litigation team. With her background and skills, we expect her to accomplish great things for our clients and for our firm,” shared stockholder Carlos Kelly, chair of the Business Litigation Department.
Prior to joining Henderson Franklin, Venugopal was a member of a national law firm’s insurance litigation department. Her professional journey also includes a notable externship at AT&T's civil litigation department.
Venugopal's academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, magna cum laude, from the University of South Florida, where she actively participated in the Women in Leadership and Philanthropy Student Advisory Council and the University Conduct Board. She earned her Juris Doctor with honors from Emory University School of Law. She may be reached at krithika.venugopal@henlaw.com.
Marking a century of service, Henderson Franklin has been an integral part of shaping Southwest Florida's landscape. With a team of over 50 dedicated attorneys, the firm has been a cornerstone in providing a comprehensive array of legal services. From business and tax planning to estate planning, family law, civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, Henderson Franklin has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With offices strategically placed in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples, the firm remains deeply connected to the region, carrying a legacy that goes beyond the courtroom. For more information on Venugopal or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
“I am honored to join Henderson Franklin. The firm’s reputation aligns with my own values, and I am excited about the collaborative opportunities that lie ahead in serving the legal needs of our community.”
In her role, Venugopal represents clients in a broad spectrum of business, probate and trust, and real estate litigation matters. She holds admission to practice in all Florida state courts.
“We are excited to add Krithika to our Business Litigation team. With her background and skills, we expect her to accomplish great things for our clients and for our firm,” shared stockholder Carlos Kelly, chair of the Business Litigation Department.
Prior to joining Henderson Franklin, Venugopal was a member of a national law firm’s insurance litigation department. Her professional journey also includes a notable externship at AT&T's civil litigation department.
Venugopal's academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, magna cum laude, from the University of South Florida, where she actively participated in the Women in Leadership and Philanthropy Student Advisory Council and the University Conduct Board. She earned her Juris Doctor with honors from Emory University School of Law. She may be reached at krithika.venugopal@henlaw.com.
Marking a century of service, Henderson Franklin has been an integral part of shaping Southwest Florida's landscape. With a team of over 50 dedicated attorneys, the firm has been a cornerstone in providing a comprehensive array of legal services. From business and tax planning to estate planning, family law, civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, Henderson Franklin has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With offices strategically placed in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples, the firm remains deeply connected to the region, carrying a legacy that goes beyond the courtroom. For more information on Venugopal or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Contact
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.Contact
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Categories