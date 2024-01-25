SMC Exhibits at Photonics West 2024, Jan. 30 - Feb. 1 in San Francisco, CA
Visit the SMC Booth #5034 to experience the latest innovations and technologies for components supporting the laser, photonics and biomedical optics industries at SPIE Photonics West 2024, the premier event to find the latest products, tools, and applications for continuing to be competitive.
Noblesville, IN, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On exhibit will be the newest product innovations focused on:
· Industrial Lasers
· Biomedical Optics
· Optoelectronics
· Micro-fab
SMC products on exhibit will be:
· Dual Channel Recirculating Chillers
· Rack Mount Recirculating Chillers
· Water Treatment & Delivery Systems
· Digital Flow Switch (Liquids)
· Membrane Air Dryer
· Quick Change Filter for Liquids
· Stainless Steel Couplers w/ FKM Seals
SPIE Photonics West Exhibit Hours:
· Tuesday, January 30 10:00 – 5:00 PST
· Wednesday, January 31 10:00 – 5:00 PST
· Thursday, February 1 10:00 – 4:00 PST
Visit SMC at Booth # 5034, SPIE Photonics West, Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America (Noblesville, IN), a subsidiary of SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
· Industrial Lasers
· Biomedical Optics
· Optoelectronics
· Micro-fab
SMC products on exhibit will be:
· Dual Channel Recirculating Chillers
· Rack Mount Recirculating Chillers
· Water Treatment & Delivery Systems
· Digital Flow Switch (Liquids)
· Membrane Air Dryer
· Quick Change Filter for Liquids
· Stainless Steel Couplers w/ FKM Seals
SPIE Photonics West Exhibit Hours:
· Tuesday, January 30 10:00 – 5:00 PST
· Wednesday, January 31 10:00 – 5:00 PST
· Thursday, February 1 10:00 – 4:00 PST
Visit SMC at Booth # 5034, SPIE Photonics West, Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America (Noblesville, IN), a subsidiary of SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Categories