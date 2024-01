AMPP Announces Winners of 2024 Annual Service and Technical Awards

Houston, TX, January 27, 2024 --( PR.com )-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, has announced the recipients of its 2024 service and technical awards, to be presented during the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo, which will be held from March 3-7, 2024, in New Orleans, Louisiana.These prestigious awards serve as a testament to the exceptional achievements and groundbreaking contributions in materials protection and performance."The AMPP Annual Conference + Expo is a convergence of unparalleled expertise and innovation in our industries," said Rebecca Griebe, Senior Director of User Experience at AMPP. "Our annual awards stand as a tribute to exceptional individuals whose contributions are reshaping the landscape of our field. This year's honorees have showcased excellence in research, teaching, technical practice, and volunteerism, making substantial strides in advancing corrosion control and materials performance."The recipients of the 2024 AMPP service and technical awards will be unveiled during the conference's Honoree Night, providing a platform to acknowledge the exemplary achievements of these outstanding individuals. The awards ceremony is expected to inspire professionals in the field and foster an environment of collaboration and mentorship.Service and technical award winners include the following:Willis Whitney Technical Achievement AwardRecipient: Sannakaisa VirtanenRussell Brannon & John Keane Signature AwardRecipient: Teresa Estela PerezJoyce Wright Industry Impact AwardRecipient: Zineb BelarbiEducator AwardRecipient in honor of Herbert Uhlig: Rajeev GuptaRecipient in honor of Richard Drisko: Martin Alejandro RodriguezPublications AwardsRecipients: Nicholas Laycock, Mehrooz Zamanzadeh, Federico BertasiFellow HonorRecipients: Hisashi Amaya, Torben Lund Skovhus, Ardjan Kopliku, Jason S. Lee, Dawei Zhang, Alyn Jenkins, Tao Chen, Toleti Subb Rao, Kamlesh Chandra, Gregory R. Ruschau, Mark Yunovich, Francois AyelloEarly Career Excellence AwardRecipients: Lindsey M Blohm and Thu Tran AddisElaine Bowman Distinguished Service AwardRecipients: Yousef Khuraibut, Nurul Asni Mohamed, Jordan Groody, Laszlo Forgo, Brett John Johnson, David EnosOladis Troconis de Rincón Field Applied Technology AwardRecipients: Kurt Lawson, Gustavo Adolfo Romero Urdaneta, Mark YunovichDistinguished Organization AwardRecipient: Research & Analytical Services Department- Saudi AramcoIn this podcast, Virtanen, Chair of Surface Science and Corrosion in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Germany’s Friedrich-Alexander University (FAU) Erlangen-Nürnberg, shares key milestones from her esteemed career and imparts wisdom for future generations, while also reflecting on the significance of the Whitney Award in her professional journey. Listen at: https://materialsperformance.com/podcasts/introducing-ampps-2024-whitney-award-winnerProject AwardsExcellence in Coating Craftsmanship – Project in honor of E. Crone Knoy and Charles MungerRecipient: Yellow Line Tunnel and Bridge Rehabilitation – Washington, DC, USAStructure Owner: Washington Metropolitan Area Transit AuthorityContractor: Kiewit Infrastructure Co.Applicator: Blastech Enterprises, Inc.Coating material supplier: Sherwin-WilliamsExcellence in Management of a Complex Materials Protection – Project in honor of George CampbellRecipient: Etiwanda Pipeline – Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga, CAStructure owner: Metropolitan Water District of Southern CaliforniaContractor: F. D. ThomasCoating material supplier: CarbolineExcellence in Technical Support of Materials Protection SystemsRecipient: Sunoco LP Tank 32001 – Linden, New Jersey, USAStructure owner: Sunoco LPContractor: Dave CushmanCoating material supplier: Carboline CompanyOutstanding Achievement in Coatings Work in a Fixed Shop – Project in honor of Eric KlineRecipient: Hoyer Tanks Chemical Linings Project – Nantong, Jiangsu Province, ChinaContractor/applicator: Nantong Fuchen Tank Co., LtdCoating material supplier: Advanced Polymer CoatingsOutstanding Engineering in the Area of Materials Protection or RemediationRecipient: Robotically Coating of a Mock Tanker Car – Alberta, CanadaApplicator: Confined Space Robotics Inc.Coating material supplier: AkzoNobel CanadaRecognition of Excellence in Aesthetic Merit in a Coatings Project – Project in honor of William JohnsonRecipient: Ellensburg Water Tower – Spokane, WA, USAStructure owner: City of EllensburgContractor/applicator: Marlin PetersonCoating material supplier: Sherwin-WilliamsThe gala at the World War II Museum is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6. Honorees and guests will enjoy a relaxing evening of networking, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and entertainment. Tickets are $75 each and are available at registration.About AMPPThe Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 34,000 members in more than 140 countries. 