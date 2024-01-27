AMPP Announces Winners of 2024 Annual Service and Technical Awards
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) revealed the 2024 awardees for its service and technical distinctions. These awards will be presented at the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo, scheduled for March 3-7, 2024, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Houston, TX, January 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, has announced the recipients of its 2024 service and technical awards, to be presented during the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo, which will be held from March 3-7, 2024, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
These prestigious awards serve as a testament to the exceptional achievements and groundbreaking contributions in materials protection and performance.
"The AMPP Annual Conference + Expo is a convergence of unparalleled expertise and innovation in our industries," said Rebecca Griebe, Senior Director of User Experience at AMPP. "Our annual awards stand as a tribute to exceptional individuals whose contributions are reshaping the landscape of our field. This year's honorees have showcased excellence in research, teaching, technical practice, and volunteerism, making substantial strides in advancing corrosion control and materials performance."
The recipients of the 2024 AMPP service and technical awards will be unveiled during the conference's Honoree Night, providing a platform to acknowledge the exemplary achievements of these outstanding individuals. The awards ceremony is expected to inspire professionals in the field and foster an environment of collaboration and mentorship.
Service and technical award winners include the following:
Willis Whitney Technical Achievement Award
Recipient: Sannakaisa Virtanen
Russell Brannon & John Keane Signature Award
Recipient: Teresa Estela Perez
Joyce Wright Industry Impact Award
Recipient: Zineb Belarbi
Educator Award
Recipient in honor of Herbert Uhlig: Rajeev Gupta
Recipient in honor of Richard Drisko: Martin Alejandro Rodriguez
Publications Awards
Recipients: Nicholas Laycock, Mehrooz Zamanzadeh, Federico Bertasi
Fellow Honor
Recipients: Hisashi Amaya, Torben Lund Skovhus, Ardjan Kopliku, Jason S. Lee, Dawei Zhang, Alyn Jenkins, Tao Chen, Toleti Subb Rao, Kamlesh Chandra, Gregory R. Ruschau, Mark Yunovich, Francois Ayello
Early Career Excellence Award
Recipients: Lindsey M Blohm and Thu Tran Addis
Elaine Bowman Distinguished Service Award
Recipients: Yousef Khuraibut, Nurul Asni Mohamed, Jordan Groody, Laszlo Forgo, Brett John Johnson, David Enos
Oladis Troconis de Rincón Field Applied Technology Award
Recipients: Kurt Lawson, Gustavo Adolfo Romero Urdaneta, Mark Yunovich
Distinguished Organization Award
Recipient: Research & Analytical Services Department- Saudi Aramco
In this podcast, Virtanen, Chair of Surface Science and Corrosion in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Germany’s Friedrich-Alexander University (FAU) Erlangen-Nürnberg, shares key milestones from her esteemed career and imparts wisdom for future generations, while also reflecting on the significance of the Whitney Award in her professional journey. Listen at: https://materialsperformance.com/podcasts/introducing-ampps-2024-whitney-award-winner
Project Awards
Excellence in Coating Craftsmanship – Project in honor of E. Crone Knoy and Charles Munger
Recipient: Yellow Line Tunnel and Bridge Rehabilitation – Washington, DC, USA
Structure Owner: Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
Contractor: Kiewit Infrastructure Co.
Applicator: Blastech Enterprises, Inc.
Coating material supplier: Sherwin-Williams
Excellence in Management of a Complex Materials Protection – Project in honor of George Campbell
Recipient: Etiwanda Pipeline – Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Structure owner: Metropolitan Water District of Southern California
Contractor: F. D. Thomas
Coating material supplier: Carboline
Excellence in Technical Support of Materials Protection Systems
Recipient: Sunoco LP Tank 32001 – Linden, New Jersey, USA
Structure owner: Sunoco LP
Contractor: Dave Cushman
Coating material supplier: Carboline Company
Outstanding Achievement in Coatings Work in a Fixed Shop – Project in honor of Eric Kline
Recipient: Hoyer Tanks Chemical Linings Project – Nantong, Jiangsu Province, China
Contractor/applicator: Nantong Fuchen Tank Co., Ltd
Coating material supplier: Advanced Polymer Coatings
Outstanding Engineering in the Area of Materials Protection or Remediation
Recipient: Robotically Coating of a Mock Tanker Car – Alberta, Canada
Applicator: Confined Space Robotics Inc.
Coating material supplier: AkzoNobel Canada
Recognition of Excellence in Aesthetic Merit in a Coatings Project – Project in honor of William Johnson
Recipient: Ellensburg Water Tower – Spokane, WA, USA
Structure owner: City of Ellensburg
Contractor/applicator: Marlin Peterson
Coating material supplier: Sherwin-Williams
The gala at the World War II Museum is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6. Honorees and guests will enjoy a relaxing evening of networking, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and entertainment. Tickets are $75 each and are available at registration.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 34,000 members in more than 140 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. http://www.ampp.org
These prestigious awards serve as a testament to the exceptional achievements and groundbreaking contributions in materials protection and performance.
"The AMPP Annual Conference + Expo is a convergence of unparalleled expertise and innovation in our industries," said Rebecca Griebe, Senior Director of User Experience at AMPP. "Our annual awards stand as a tribute to exceptional individuals whose contributions are reshaping the landscape of our field. This year's honorees have showcased excellence in research, teaching, technical practice, and volunteerism, making substantial strides in advancing corrosion control and materials performance."
The recipients of the 2024 AMPP service and technical awards will be unveiled during the conference's Honoree Night, providing a platform to acknowledge the exemplary achievements of these outstanding individuals. The awards ceremony is expected to inspire professionals in the field and foster an environment of collaboration and mentorship.
Service and technical award winners include the following:
Willis Whitney Technical Achievement Award
Recipient: Sannakaisa Virtanen
Russell Brannon & John Keane Signature Award
Recipient: Teresa Estela Perez
Joyce Wright Industry Impact Award
Recipient: Zineb Belarbi
Educator Award
Recipient in honor of Herbert Uhlig: Rajeev Gupta
Recipient in honor of Richard Drisko: Martin Alejandro Rodriguez
Publications Awards
Recipients: Nicholas Laycock, Mehrooz Zamanzadeh, Federico Bertasi
Fellow Honor
Recipients: Hisashi Amaya, Torben Lund Skovhus, Ardjan Kopliku, Jason S. Lee, Dawei Zhang, Alyn Jenkins, Tao Chen, Toleti Subb Rao, Kamlesh Chandra, Gregory R. Ruschau, Mark Yunovich, Francois Ayello
Early Career Excellence Award
Recipients: Lindsey M Blohm and Thu Tran Addis
Elaine Bowman Distinguished Service Award
Recipients: Yousef Khuraibut, Nurul Asni Mohamed, Jordan Groody, Laszlo Forgo, Brett John Johnson, David Enos
Oladis Troconis de Rincón Field Applied Technology Award
Recipients: Kurt Lawson, Gustavo Adolfo Romero Urdaneta, Mark Yunovich
Distinguished Organization Award
Recipient: Research & Analytical Services Department- Saudi Aramco
In this podcast, Virtanen, Chair of Surface Science and Corrosion in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Germany’s Friedrich-Alexander University (FAU) Erlangen-Nürnberg, shares key milestones from her esteemed career and imparts wisdom for future generations, while also reflecting on the significance of the Whitney Award in her professional journey. Listen at: https://materialsperformance.com/podcasts/introducing-ampps-2024-whitney-award-winner
Project Awards
Excellence in Coating Craftsmanship – Project in honor of E. Crone Knoy and Charles Munger
Recipient: Yellow Line Tunnel and Bridge Rehabilitation – Washington, DC, USA
Structure Owner: Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
Contractor: Kiewit Infrastructure Co.
Applicator: Blastech Enterprises, Inc.
Coating material supplier: Sherwin-Williams
Excellence in Management of a Complex Materials Protection – Project in honor of George Campbell
Recipient: Etiwanda Pipeline – Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Structure owner: Metropolitan Water District of Southern California
Contractor: F. D. Thomas
Coating material supplier: Carboline
Excellence in Technical Support of Materials Protection Systems
Recipient: Sunoco LP Tank 32001 – Linden, New Jersey, USA
Structure owner: Sunoco LP
Contractor: Dave Cushman
Coating material supplier: Carboline Company
Outstanding Achievement in Coatings Work in a Fixed Shop – Project in honor of Eric Kline
Recipient: Hoyer Tanks Chemical Linings Project – Nantong, Jiangsu Province, China
Contractor/applicator: Nantong Fuchen Tank Co., Ltd
Coating material supplier: Advanced Polymer Coatings
Outstanding Engineering in the Area of Materials Protection or Remediation
Recipient: Robotically Coating of a Mock Tanker Car – Alberta, Canada
Applicator: Confined Space Robotics Inc.
Coating material supplier: AkzoNobel Canada
Recognition of Excellence in Aesthetic Merit in a Coatings Project – Project in honor of William Johnson
Recipient: Ellensburg Water Tower – Spokane, WA, USA
Structure owner: City of Ellensburg
Contractor/applicator: Marlin Peterson
Coating material supplier: Sherwin-Williams
The gala at the World War II Museum is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6. Honorees and guests will enjoy a relaxing evening of networking, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and entertainment. Tickets are $75 each and are available at registration.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 34,000 members in more than 140 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. http://www.ampp.org
Contact
AMPPContact
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
Categories