eBlu Solutions to Sponsor and Exhibit at the ARN Spring 2024 Summit
eBlu Solutions experts will be onsite to showcase complete benefit decision support for specialty healthcare providers.
Louisville, KY, January 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- eBlu Solutions, a specialty healthcare software solution provider in the benefit verification and prior authorization space, will exhibit at the American Rheumatology Network (ARN) Spring 2024 Summit, March 8 – 9, in Nashville, Tennessee.
The ARN Spring Summit is an exclusive event that features sessions and vendors designed specifically for rheumatology professionals with a focus on better and more efficient practice management. “We’ve been supporting rheumatology practices across the United States for over a decade," said Kim Farley, Founder & Chief Operations Officer at eBlu Solutions. “We love this conference because it gives us a chance to catch up and visit with our existing practice partners, as well as showcase our no-cost solution to new practices who are looking to optimize their benefit verification and prior authorization workflows.”
eBlu Solutions has provided specialty healthcare practices benefit verification support since 2012. The company is committed to streamlining the processes needed for practices to support patients who require high-cost infusion and injection treatments.
For more information about eBlu Solutions, visit www.eblusolutions.com
About eBlu Solutions
eBlu Solutions provides a secure single-portal software platform for electronic prior authorization and benefits verification in the infusion-based specialty medication space. eBlu Solutions aims to streamline the fragmented nature of the approval process for specialty medication treatments, and currently supports a variety of specialties including rheumatology, retina, neurology, gastroenterology, and allergy & asthma.
