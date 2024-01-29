Paperwork Consulting’s 2023 Year in Review
Paperwork Consulting outlines its accomplishments over the past year including team member spotlights, events, and more.
Richmond, TX, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paperwork Consulting has had an exciting 2023. Paperwork Consulting first wants to recognize its team, without which it could not possibly provide exceptional service to its clients. One of the newest members of the team included Davis-Bacon Compliance Consultant Ashley Salmerón, who possesses over 10 years of administrative experience and three years of accounts payable and accounts receivable experience. Additionally, Paperwork Consulting welcomed DBRA Compliance Manager Samantha Stewart. Samantha is grateful for the family-oriented and close-knit nature of the Paperwork Consulting team and enjoys coming into work every day, sharing, “I love the people I work with!” Paperwork Consulting's compliance consultant Miranda Martin was promoted to Section 3 Manager and advocates for the workers on multifamily development sites to make sure they are paid fairly and in line with HUD requirements. Everyone at Paperwork Consulting also celebrated Terica Starr for being awarded a Bronze® Stevie for Support Staffer of the Year in the American Business Awards®. Demonstrating Paperwork Consulting's family-oriented approach, Chief Operating Officer Kastan Martin was featured in Authority Magazine in an article titled, How To Identify and Engage The Best Talent For Your Organization.
Paperwork Consulting participated in several events this year:
- At the Associated General Contractors of Minnesota Construction Summit construction industry professionals came together to discuss pertinent topics to improve business processes. Speakers and panel sessions included AGC of America Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), Department of Administration, Hennepin County, and Met Council.
- California’s top construction lawyers, mediators, judges, and industry professionals came together to discuss the latest updates in order to complete successful projects at the 9th Annual California Construction Law Conference. COO Kastan Martin garnered insight from several sessions revolving around CHIPS Act and Inflation Reduction Act, bid protest, product procurement, zoning challenges, and contract negotiations and terms.
- At the Louisiana Housing Conference, there were 40 subject matter experts across 20 sessions and networking opportunities, including U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Housing Service Administrator Joaquin Altoro, among other professionals and elected officials.
- Chief Executive Officer Vanessa Stokes participated in the Miami-Dade Aviation Department October Community Outreach Meeting. Panelists included the Internal Services Department’s Small Business Development Division alongside other county departments and government agencies outside of the county.
- Kastan Martin was honored to speak with with Dr. Kathryn J. Edin about her mission and her newest book The Injustice of Place at the National Rural Housing Conference. The theme of this year’s event was Build Rural, which emphasized the collaborative effort, leadership, investment, and planning to build just and equitable communities, provoking action to build and revitalize rural communities by addressing a number of factors based upon community inclusion and justice efforts. Similarly, the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority Conference showcased innovative practices and cutting-edge projects to advance equity in housing and economic opportunities.
In 2023, Paperwork Consulting expanded services to California and Wisconsin. The Paperwork Consulting team is proud to now having served nearly a dozen U.S. states and territories with Housing and Urban Development (HUD), city, and state compliance paperwork.
And finally, Paperwork Consulting has moved. The team at Paperwork Consulting has now transitioned to an entirely remote setup and is no longer at the Stafford location. Please note Paperwork Consulting's new office address for mailing purposes: 9711 S. Mason Rd. Suite #125 P.O. Box 437 Richmond, TX 77407 or contact the firm at 903-262-9781.
Paperwork Consulting thanks its clients for putting their faith in the Paperwork Consulting team and wishes everyone a successful 2024.
About Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting was established in 2010 as a full-service company that specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement city, county, and state paperwork compliance. Paperwork Consulting is a woman-owned, Section 3 certified company in Harris County, Texas and is also a certified Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) in the State of Texas that offers Spanish language support. The company acts as a liaison between general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure compliance and timely receipt of draws. Paperwork Consulting’s expertise is in federal labor laws and this allows the company to operate and perform on clients’ behalf to ensure projects remain within the guidelines set by both federal and state governments. Paperwork Consulting's experience and highly qualified labor compliance consultants understand the complexity surrounding the regulations governed by Davis-Bacon and the prevailing wages. Paperwork Consulting is centered in Texas, however, the company has national reach throughout the United States, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company closely monitors updates regarding regulations and maintains a close working relationship with the Department of Labor (DOL), General Land Office (GLO), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order to best serve its clients. For more information about Paperwork Consulting, visit www.paperworkconsulting.com.
Contact
Paperwork ConsutingContact
Kastan Martin
903-262-9781
https://paperworkconsulting.com
