The Winners of the Global Loyalty & CX Awards 2023 by Spectrum350 Have Been Announced

The jury of the International competition in the field of loyalty marketing, CRM and customer experience management - “The Global Loyalty & CX Awards 2023” announced the completion of voting and named this year’s winning projects. The award ceremony took place in Dubai, UAE as part of the Loyalty & CX Gulf’24 forum. This year, 54 projects from 17 companies from five countries were submitted to the competition. 18 applications scored maximum points in the nominations and became winners.