The Winners of the Global Loyalty & CX Awards 2023 by Spectrum350 Have Been Announced
The jury of the International competition in the field of loyalty marketing, CRM and customer experience management - “The Global Loyalty & CX Awards 2023” announced the completion of voting and named this year’s winning projects. The award ceremony took place in Dubai, UAE as part of the Loyalty & CX Gulf’24 forum. This year, 54 projects from 17 companies from five countries were submitted to the competition. 18 applications scored maximum points in the nominations and became winners.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The list of winners based on the final voting results:
· Best Loyalty Program - Financial Sector – Arctic Capital Broker Limited (Mauritius).
· Best Loyalty Program - Telecom Sector – E& (UAE) – Loyalty program “Smiles.”
· Best Loyalty Program – Food Retail – Majid Al Futtaim (UAE) – Loyalty program “Share.”
· Best Loyalty Program – Non-food Retail – Apparel Group (UAE) - Loyalty program “Club Apparel.”
· Best Loyalty Program – Petrol Stations – Emarat General Petroleum (UAE) - Loyalty program “EmCan.”
· Best Cobranding Loyalty Program – Ingosstrakh (Russia) - Project “Ingo Ecosystem.”
· Emotional Connection – ENOC (UAE) – Loyalty program “Yes Rewards.”
· Best Use of MarCom – PSB (Russia) - Project “Analytical CRM platform "Communication Center PSB."
· Best Loyalty Program Marketing Campaign – beeline (Russia) - Loyalty program 'Soty').
· Start of the Year – Emarat General Petroleum (UAE) - Loyalty program “EmCan.”
· Gamification of the Year – beeline (Russia) - Project “ Gamification stack of products.”
· Best CX in Financial Sector – PSB (Russia) - Project “Retail Credit Workflow 2.0.”
· Best CX in Healthcare – Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres (UAE) – Project “From Transaction to Experience.”
· Best Use of Customer Feedback and Insight - Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres (UAE) – Project “ Feel what they Feel, Hear what they Hear.”
· CX Innovation of the Year – PSB (Russia) – Project “Digital Self-Service Office (Video banker).”
· Loyalty Solution of the Year – beeline (Russia) – Joint project beeline & Accelera: Integrated solution for loyalty program processing and gamification.
· Person of the Year in Loyalty Marketing – Paula Thomas (Let’s Talk Loyalty и LoyaltyTV).
· CX Team of the Year – Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres (UAE).
About awards
The Loyalty & CX Awards were established in 2013 to identify the best professionals in the global loyalty marketing industry.
Since that time national competitions were launched in Saudi Arabia, Russia, India and other countries. Winners of the national competitions enroll The Global Loyalty & CX competition and receive their awards on Annual Awards Ceremony held in UAE in January.
National and The Global Loyalty & CX Awards are organized by Spectrum350 - an international community of hybrid marketers, understanding that the modern marketing is deeply integrated with IT. We are driven by new technologies and tools, interested in innovations, our experience and knowledge cross the boundaries of traditional marketing.
Established in 2013, we already unite over 3000 companies and 15000 professionals from 17 countries, developing global technology landscape.
