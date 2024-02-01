Charleston ENT & Allergy Welcomes Industry Veteran Bob Glazer as Senior Director of Business Development
Charleston, SC, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Charleston ENT and Allergy is pleased to announce that Bob Glazer has joined their management team as the Senior Director of Business Development. With an impressive career spanning over 45 years in the healthcare industry, Mr. Glazer brings a profound depth of experience and expertise to augment the capabilities of the Charleston ENT and Allergy team. This partnership underscores the group’s commitment to fostering continued growth and excellence in healthcare service delivery.
Mr. Glazer has a proven record in strategic and long-range planning for healthcare practices and providers. He excels in assessing and developing joint venture opportunities, helping healthcare organizations navigate complexities and achieve sustainable success.
Charleston ENT and Allergy has been at the forefront of providing superior, comprehensive, and convenient care to the people and families of South Carolina since its inception in 1997. The group's commitment to these core values has been the driving force behind its remarkable growth, expanding from one location to an impressive twelve, including their nationally accredited surgical center, The Surgery Center of Charleston, and the state-of-the-art Sinus Institute.
Glazer will collaborate closely with the senior leadership team to further enhance the group's capabilities in Revenue Cycle Management, Allergy and Audiology Operations, Managed Care Contracting and Practice Growth.
"Charleston ENT and Allergy has a rich history of providing exceptional care to the communities in which they serve, and I am thrilled to join the team,” said Bob Glazer. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the continued growth and success of the group, and work with their leadership team in executing their strategic initiatives, ensuring the organization remains at the forefront of healthcare innovation and excellence.”
“We extend a warm welcome to Bob as he becomes a valued member of Charleston ENT and Allergy," expressed Gene Brown, MD – President and CEO. "His profound expertise in healthcare is poised to significantly enhance our capabilities, strategically aligning with our mission to provide exceptional care to the people of South Carolina. We eagerly look forward to utilizing his insights to propel our organization toward unprecedented achievements."
Founded in 1997, Charleston ENT & Allergy has grown to be South Carolina’s largest private ENT practice and is dedicated to caring for patients in need of help with ear, nose, and throat conditions. Additionally, board-certified allergists customize treatment plans for allergy relief, and certified audiologists are available to test and offer solutions for hearing loss. The practice has expanded to 13 locations in the Lowcountry, some with on-site pharmacies; The Surgery Center of Charleston, a state-of-the-art, nationally accredited surgical center; and four locations in the Midlands. With 29 board-certified physicians, 14 advanced practice providers, and 20 audiologists trained to treat children from birth through adulthood and into their senior years, patients can expect superior, comprehensive care.
Mr. Glazer has a proven record in strategic and long-range planning for healthcare practices and providers. He excels in assessing and developing joint venture opportunities, helping healthcare organizations navigate complexities and achieve sustainable success.
Charleston ENT and Allergy has been at the forefront of providing superior, comprehensive, and convenient care to the people and families of South Carolina since its inception in 1997. The group's commitment to these core values has been the driving force behind its remarkable growth, expanding from one location to an impressive twelve, including their nationally accredited surgical center, The Surgery Center of Charleston, and the state-of-the-art Sinus Institute.
Glazer will collaborate closely with the senior leadership team to further enhance the group's capabilities in Revenue Cycle Management, Allergy and Audiology Operations, Managed Care Contracting and Practice Growth.
"Charleston ENT and Allergy has a rich history of providing exceptional care to the communities in which they serve, and I am thrilled to join the team,” said Bob Glazer. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the continued growth and success of the group, and work with their leadership team in executing their strategic initiatives, ensuring the organization remains at the forefront of healthcare innovation and excellence.”
“We extend a warm welcome to Bob as he becomes a valued member of Charleston ENT and Allergy," expressed Gene Brown, MD – President and CEO. "His profound expertise in healthcare is poised to significantly enhance our capabilities, strategically aligning with our mission to provide exceptional care to the people of South Carolina. We eagerly look forward to utilizing his insights to propel our organization toward unprecedented achievements."
Founded in 1997, Charleston ENT & Allergy has grown to be South Carolina’s largest private ENT practice and is dedicated to caring for patients in need of help with ear, nose, and throat conditions. Additionally, board-certified allergists customize treatment plans for allergy relief, and certified audiologists are available to test and offer solutions for hearing loss. The practice has expanded to 13 locations in the Lowcountry, some with on-site pharmacies; The Surgery Center of Charleston, a state-of-the-art, nationally accredited surgical center; and four locations in the Midlands. With 29 board-certified physicians, 14 advanced practice providers, and 20 audiologists trained to treat children from birth through adulthood and into their senior years, patients can expect superior, comprehensive care.
Contact
Charleston ENT & AllergyContact
Heather Williams
843-766-7103
https://charlestonent.com/
Heather Williams
843-766-7103
https://charlestonent.com/
Categories