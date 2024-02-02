Flexxbotics Announces Robot Compatibility with Okuma Machine Tools
Boston, MA, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced robot machine tending connectivity compatible with the full range of Okuma CNC machines. With Flexxbotics next generation machining environments using robotics with Okuma equipment achieve higher yields, greater throughput and increased profit per part.
Flexxbotics’ patent-pending FlexxCORE technology enables robots to securely connect and communicate with Okuma machinery in the smart factory to provide more powerful, flexible and open robot connectivity than previously possible.
Robot compatibility is enabled by Flexxbotics for all different Okuma machine types including lathes, multi-tasking, machining centers, 5-axis, double columns, grinders and hybrid. Flexxbotics is compatible with the full line of Okuma controllers including OSP-P100/200/300 series and the next-generation OSP-P500 CNC control.
“We understand that the robots need to work with the latest cutting-edge CNC machines, as well as, the older machines that manufacturers already have in their plants,” said Tyler Modelski, Co-founder & CTO of Flexxbotics. “That’s why we’ve achieved compatibility with over 1000 different models of machines and have the ability to add new models and new PLCs quickly.”
In addition to compatibility with Okuma controllers Flexxbotics is compatible with a wide range of open standard protocols including OPC/UA, MTConnect, Modbus-TCP, TCP/IP, Ethernet/IP, and DeviceNet along with proprietary controllers and interfacing protocols like MELSEC, Profibus/Profinet and others.
Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory, delivering robot-driven manufacturing at scale with autonomous process control for advanced machining operations. Flexxbotics’ SaaS/hybrid architecture also runs both online and offline so production continues with or without internet access, and Flexxbotics works with existing business systems such as DNC software, SCADA/HMI, CAD/CAM, IIoT, ERP, MES, PDM and others for complete synchronization.
A full set of bidirectional communication, transform and routing capabilities are available in Flexxbotics for the robots and Okuma machinery that are connected including loading PLC programs, sending instructions, updating parameters and status awareness depending on the equipment’s capabilities so the robots drive the machines in the smart factory.
"With Flexxbotics the robots do more than simply monitor the machines, the robots run the machines at your command with closed-loop quality for continuous operations,” said Tyler Bouchard, co-founder and CEO of Flexxbotics. “We believe the advancement of robot-driven manufacturing will transform the smart factory forever.”
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory delivering autonomous process control for next generation machining environments. Flexxbotics SaaS/hybrid solutions enable robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
