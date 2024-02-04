SMC Exhibits at MD&M West in Anaheim, CA – February 6 to 8
The Medical Design & Manufacturing West Expo is a 3-day conference bringing together executives, engineers, industry experts and suppliers from around the globe for the latest advancements in medtech, 3D printing, and smart manufacturing for healthcare. Visit SMC’s Booth # 1283 at Anaheim Convention Center to encounter the latest innovations in components for medical devices, medical diagnostics, laboratory automation featuring the hygienic design IP69K servo driven electric actuator.
Noblesville, IN, February 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Products on exhibit will be:
· Pinch Valves for Silicone Tubing
· Liquid Isolation Valves
· Chemical Control Equipment
· Wireless Fieldbus and I/O
· Directional Control Solenoid Valves
· Air and Water-Cooled Chillers
· Electric Actuators, Slides & Grippers
· Static Control Ionizers
AACC – Clinical Lab Expo 2024 Exhibition Hours:
February 6, Tuesday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
February 7, Wednesday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
February 8, Thursday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Visit SMC at Booth # 1283, MD&M West – Medical Design & Manufacturing Expo, Anaheim Convention Center, 800 W. Katella Ave.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America (Noblesville, IN), a subsidiary of SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Contact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
