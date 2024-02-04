SMC Exhibits at MD&M West in Anaheim, CA – February 6 to 8

The Medical Design & Manufacturing West Expo is a 3-day conference bringing together executives, engineers, industry experts and suppliers from around the globe for the latest advancements in medtech, 3D printing, and smart manufacturing for healthcare. Visit SMC’s Booth # 1283 at Anaheim Convention Center to encounter the latest innovations in components for medical devices, medical diagnostics, laboratory automation featuring the hygienic design IP69K servo driven electric actuator.