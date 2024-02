SMC Exhibits at MD&M West in Anaheim, CA – February 6 to 8

Noblesville, IN, February 04, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Products on exhibit will be:· Pinch Valves for Silicone Tubing· Liquid Isolation Valves· Chemical Control Equipment· Wireless Fieldbus and I/O· Directional Control Solenoid Valves· Air and Water-Cooled Chillers· Electric Actuators, Slides & Grippers· Static Control IonizersAACC – Clinical Lab Expo 2024 Exhibition Hours:February 6, Tuesday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pmFebruary 7, Wednesday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pmFebruary 8, Thursday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pmVisit SMC at Booth # 1283, MD&M West – Medical Design & Manufacturing Expo, Anaheim Convention Center, 800 W. Katella Ave.About SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America (Noblesville, IN), a subsidiary of SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.