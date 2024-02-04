SMC Exhibits at SLAS 2024 – Lab Automation in Boston, MA February 5-7
Visit the SMC Booth 1437 to experience the latest innovations in laboratory science and technology and the opportunity to see, hear, touch and feel SMC’s most advanced and important technologies to support the laboratory automation marketplace.
Noblesville, IN, February 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Products on exhibit will be:
Pinch Valve Technology
Solenoid Diaphragm Pump for Liquids
Liquid Isolation Valve Technology
Static Neutralization Products
Micro Flow Control & Sensors
Peltier Type Thermoelectric Bath
Electric Linear & Rotary Actuators
Electric Grippers
Chillers
SLAS 2024 Exhibition Hours:
Monday, February 5 10:00 – 6:00 pm
Tuesday, February 6 10:00 – 6:00 pm
Wednesday, February 7 9:00 – 12:30 pm
Visit SMC at Booth 1437, SLAS – Lab Automation Fair, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02110
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America (Noblesville, IN), a subsidiary of SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
