RIOT Wireless Tank Level Monitoring Solution Honored for Excellence in Innovation
The RIOT Edge Solutions’ Wireless tank-level monitoring solution utilizes a fully integrated, rugged tank level monitoring device, mobile app and remote visibility via API, allowing enterprise users to integrate sensor data in their own or preferred visualization and automation tools as well as processes.
Las Vegas, NV, February 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RIOT Edge Solutions announced today that Wireless Tank Level Monitoring Solution has received a 2023 IoT Excellence Award presented by TMC and Crossfire Media.
The 2023 IoT Evolution IoT Excellence Award honors innovative products that support the availability of information being deduced, inferred and directly gathered from sensors, systems and anything else that is supporting better business and personal decisions.
The RIOT Edge Solutions’ Wireless tank-level monitoring solution utilizes a fully integrated, rugged tank level monitoring device, mobile app and remote visibility via API, allowing enterprise users to integrate sensor data in their own or preferred visualization and automation tools as well as processes. The RIOT TLM is a self-contained tank level monitoring device, combining tank-level, temperature, and tilt sensor and location capabilities with wireless communications and a replaceable battery in a fully sealed enclosure. The TLM comes in an intrinsically safe and non-intrinsic safe version as well as network connectivity options of LoRa, Cellular and Satellite. This endpoint device improves scalability, efficiency and sustainability by enabling local and global visibility of multiple tank types in any operating environment. These RIOT TLMs leverage the RIOT Edge Solutions Platform design. The ESP forms the base for a range of fully integrated solutions within a single, very rugged, easy to deploy package at an aggressive price point.
The TLM 101 & 108 Key Features Include:
- Plug and Play: Ready out-of-the-box, fully integrated, and intrinsically safe.
- Quick Installation: Installs in minutes, ensuring ease of use by non-trained staff.
- Long Battery Life: 5+ years, exceeding 50,000 sensor readings and LoRa messages.
- Data Integration: Seamless integration with preferred tools and workflows.
- All-in-One Solution: Embedded LoRa or BLE for wireless pairing with satellite or cellular communications devices.
- Multiple Network Communication Options: LoRa, Cellular, Satellite
The RIOT Tank Level Monitoring Solution has been deployed by industry leaders in multiple Oil industrial applications. With over 35,000 readings to date from a single C-cell battery from one large deployment, RIOT’s Tank Level Monitoring Solution has been proven to provide organizations with a return on investment in as little as 6 months.
“We are thrilled to be recognized for our innovation. Our team has a long history in designing, developing, deploying, and customizing technology solutions to solve industrial market challenges. This award is a testament to our commitment in supplying exceptional integrated products and solutions that drive the industry forward,” said Tim Slifkin, Founder and CEO of RIOT Edge Solutions.
“It is my pleasure to recognize RIOT’s Wireless Tank Level Monitoring Solution with an IoT Excellence Award for its excellence in innovation,” said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World. “As a leader in this rapidly evolving industry, I look forward to seeing RIOT Edge Solutions future successes.
About RIOT Edge Solutions
RIOT Edge Solutions (RIOT) designs, develops, and deploys wireless IoT edge devices for large scale specialty applications operating in remote and harsh environments using industrial sensors with built-in wireless connectivity. RIOT’s devices are suitable for HAZMAT, explosive, caustic, and acidic environments (UL 913 C1D1). Customers trust RIOT to drive business outcomes across their remote sites; helping them minimize downtime, reduce worker and environmental safety risks, optimize production and improve the overall efficiency of their operations. Tank Level Monitors (TLMs) should be a part of every corporate ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance).
About Crossfire Media
Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.
TMC Contact:
Michelle Connolly
Senior Marketing Manager
203-852-6800 x 170
mconnolly@tmcnet.com
The 2023 IoT Evolution IoT Excellence Award honors innovative products that support the availability of information being deduced, inferred and directly gathered from sensors, systems and anything else that is supporting better business and personal decisions.
The RIOT Edge Solutions’ Wireless tank-level monitoring solution utilizes a fully integrated, rugged tank level monitoring device, mobile app and remote visibility via API, allowing enterprise users to integrate sensor data in their own or preferred visualization and automation tools as well as processes. The RIOT TLM is a self-contained tank level monitoring device, combining tank-level, temperature, and tilt sensor and location capabilities with wireless communications and a replaceable battery in a fully sealed enclosure. The TLM comes in an intrinsically safe and non-intrinsic safe version as well as network connectivity options of LoRa, Cellular and Satellite. This endpoint device improves scalability, efficiency and sustainability by enabling local and global visibility of multiple tank types in any operating environment. These RIOT TLMs leverage the RIOT Edge Solutions Platform design. The ESP forms the base for a range of fully integrated solutions within a single, very rugged, easy to deploy package at an aggressive price point.
The TLM 101 & 108 Key Features Include:
- Plug and Play: Ready out-of-the-box, fully integrated, and intrinsically safe.
- Quick Installation: Installs in minutes, ensuring ease of use by non-trained staff.
- Long Battery Life: 5+ years, exceeding 50,000 sensor readings and LoRa messages.
- Data Integration: Seamless integration with preferred tools and workflows.
- All-in-One Solution: Embedded LoRa or BLE for wireless pairing with satellite or cellular communications devices.
- Multiple Network Communication Options: LoRa, Cellular, Satellite
The RIOT Tank Level Monitoring Solution has been deployed by industry leaders in multiple Oil industrial applications. With over 35,000 readings to date from a single C-cell battery from one large deployment, RIOT’s Tank Level Monitoring Solution has been proven to provide organizations with a return on investment in as little as 6 months.
“We are thrilled to be recognized for our innovation. Our team has a long history in designing, developing, deploying, and customizing technology solutions to solve industrial market challenges. This award is a testament to our commitment in supplying exceptional integrated products and solutions that drive the industry forward,” said Tim Slifkin, Founder and CEO of RIOT Edge Solutions.
“It is my pleasure to recognize RIOT’s Wireless Tank Level Monitoring Solution with an IoT Excellence Award for its excellence in innovation,” said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World. “As a leader in this rapidly evolving industry, I look forward to seeing RIOT Edge Solutions future successes.
About RIOT Edge Solutions
RIOT Edge Solutions (RIOT) designs, develops, and deploys wireless IoT edge devices for large scale specialty applications operating in remote and harsh environments using industrial sensors with built-in wireless connectivity. RIOT’s devices are suitable for HAZMAT, explosive, caustic, and acidic environments (UL 913 C1D1). Customers trust RIOT to drive business outcomes across their remote sites; helping them minimize downtime, reduce worker and environmental safety risks, optimize production and improve the overall efficiency of their operations. Tank Level Monitors (TLMs) should be a part of every corporate ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance).
About Crossfire Media
Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.
TMC Contact:
Michelle Connolly
Senior Marketing Manager
203-852-6800 x 170
mconnolly@tmcnet.com
Contact
RIOT Edge SolutionsContact
Jim Jones
714-742-9462
riotedgesolutions.com
Jim Jones
714-742-9462
riotedgesolutions.com
Categories