Traxda Lift and Level Kits Introduces Affordable New "Traxda Basics" Line
Made in the USA with USA Steel
Tucson, AZ, February 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Traxda Lift and Level Kits, the original creator of the now-popular level kit, is thrilled to unveil its latest offering, the "Traxda Basics" line of level kits designed for a diverse range of vehicles.
The "Traxda Basics" line presents a cost-effective alternative for leveling your vehicle or those of your customers. What sets this innovative product line apart?
-Raw Steel, Unpainted: The "Traxda Basics" level kits come in raw steel, allowing the end user to customize as they want.
-Free Shipping Included: To enhance customer satisfaction, Traxda offers complimentary shipping with every purchase of the "Traxda Basics" level kits.
-Wholesale Pricing Tiers: The more you buy, the more you save. “Traxda Basics” has new wholesale pricing tiers, allowing customers to enjoy substantial discounts for bulk orders.
-New "Universal" Level Kit: Tailored for popular Ford, GM, and Ram trucks, the "Traxda Basics" line introduces a universal level kit to accommodate a broader range of vehicles.
With retail prices starting at just $69, vehicle owners can now experience quality leveling solutions at an affordable rate. Wholesale customers stand to benefit even more, with discounts of up to 36% available when ordering ten kits or more.
Maintaining Traxda's commitment to quality, the "Traxda Basics" level kits offer the same high standards with a streamlined manufacturing process. This reduction in production steps translates to a lower cost for end-users without compromising on product excellence.
For further information on the "Traxda Basics" line or to place an order, please visit www.traxdaliftkits.com or contact the sales team at sales@traxda.com or 888-660-5892.
About Traxda LLC
Traxda is a trailblazing manufacturer of lift and level kits, committed to providing exceptional products that enhance the performance and appearance of various vehicle makes and models. Founded in 2004, Traxda has continually pushed the boundaries of innovation, using top-tier materials and state-of-the-art engineering to satisfy the diverse needs of drivers worldwide.
The "Traxda Basics" line presents a cost-effective alternative for leveling your vehicle or those of your customers. What sets this innovative product line apart?
-Raw Steel, Unpainted: The "Traxda Basics" level kits come in raw steel, allowing the end user to customize as they want.
-Free Shipping Included: To enhance customer satisfaction, Traxda offers complimentary shipping with every purchase of the "Traxda Basics" level kits.
-Wholesale Pricing Tiers: The more you buy, the more you save. “Traxda Basics” has new wholesale pricing tiers, allowing customers to enjoy substantial discounts for bulk orders.
-New "Universal" Level Kit: Tailored for popular Ford, GM, and Ram trucks, the "Traxda Basics" line introduces a universal level kit to accommodate a broader range of vehicles.
With retail prices starting at just $69, vehicle owners can now experience quality leveling solutions at an affordable rate. Wholesale customers stand to benefit even more, with discounts of up to 36% available when ordering ten kits or more.
Maintaining Traxda's commitment to quality, the "Traxda Basics" level kits offer the same high standards with a streamlined manufacturing process. This reduction in production steps translates to a lower cost for end-users without compromising on product excellence.
For further information on the "Traxda Basics" line or to place an order, please visit www.traxdaliftkits.com or contact the sales team at sales@traxda.com or 888-660-5892.
About Traxda LLC
Traxda is a trailblazing manufacturer of lift and level kits, committed to providing exceptional products that enhance the performance and appearance of various vehicle makes and models. Founded in 2004, Traxda has continually pushed the boundaries of innovation, using top-tier materials and state-of-the-art engineering to satisfy the diverse needs of drivers worldwide.
Contact
Traxda Lift and Level KitsContact
Simon Saines
888-660-5892
www.traxdaliftkits.com
Simon Saines
888-660-5892
www.traxdaliftkits.com
Categories