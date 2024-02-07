Quantum Revelations: Renowned Researcher Ron Morehead Unlocks Bigfoot's Mysteries on Good-Vibes.TV
Exploring the Quantum Physics Connection Between Sound, Light and the Enigmatic World of Bigfoot
Odessa, FL, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Good-Vibes.TV, a YouTube talk show, commences Season 4 with a focus on Bigfoot mysteries featuring Researcher & Experiencer, Ron Morehead. In a two-part series, Morehead shares insights into his encounters with these elusive creatures, including vocalizations recorded in the California Sierra Mountains during the 1970s.
Part 1 of the series delves into the intriguing sounds of Bigfoot, recognized as a form of language by crypto-linguists. Part 2 explores the connection between sound and light, particularly at the 49th octave, where sound potentially transforms into light. Morehead suggests this connection may shed light on the frequent sightings of orbs linked to Bigfoot encounters.
The discussion is drawn from Morehead's recent book, "Quantum Bigfoot," which examines how quantum physics may provide an understanding of the mysterious phenomena associated with Bigfoot. His upcoming book, "Bigfoot Unveiled," is expected to be released in March 2024.
Access the episodes at the following links: http://tinyurl.com/GVTVronmorehead and http://tinyurl.com/GVTVronmorehead2.
Lesley Klein, the Executive Producer and Host of Good-Vibes.TV, founded the show to explore diverse ways individuals can elevate their vibration and thrive. In these programs, Klein has interviewed experts in fields such as Jin Shin Jyutsu, Ikebana, Quantum Emotional Healing, Nature & Sustainability, Emotional Liberation, Confident Manifesting, and Sound Therapy.
Watch the insightful series on Good-Vibes.TV by visiting www.Good-Vibes.TV or www.youtube.com/@raiseyourvibeandthrive. With the motto "raise your vibe and thrive!" Good Vibes TV, now in its fourth season since its June 2021 debut, promises to be an engaging and uplifting experience.
Lesley Klein, a seasoned entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience, was the founder of the award-winning metaphysical bookstore, Oak Trail Books, and the new age cafe, The Witch's Brew, both in Florida. As a contributing author of three International Best Selling books and a Woman of Worth winner in 2022, Klein is dedicated to raising the planet's vibration, one person at a time. She resides between Florida and North Carolina with her husband, Rick.
