Home Innovation Research Labs Announces State-of-the-Art Fire Testing Facility
Home Innovation Research Labs, a leading research and testing organization dedicated to advancing innovation in the construction industry, is proud to announce the upcoming opening of a new fire testing lab in Maryland.
Upper Marlboro, MD, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Home Innovation Research Labs, a leading research and testing organization dedicated to advancing innovation in the construction industry, is proud to announce the upcoming opening of a new fire testing lab in Maryland.
This state-of-the-art facility is designed to provide the best customer experience using today’s most sophisticated fire testing technology. The lab is a one-of-a-kind facility featuring seven furnaces with the most advanced technology available in the market, including the world’s first and only stainless steel large-scale vertical and horizontal furnaces. The environmental conditioning system maintains consistent conditions, guaranteeing reliable results, while the pollution control system eliminates the impact of pollution to provide the most environmentally clean testing possible.
Home Innovation’s new lab provides over two dozen fire tests used to measure wall and floor ratings, flame spread, flammability, combustibility, and more. Offerings include R&D testing as well as compliance testing and certification services, providing manufacturers a streamlined process to verify that their products meet industry standards and regulations.
The addition of these new capabilities will complement Home Innovation’s robust material and assembly testing resources, providing clients comprehensive testing solutions tailored to their needs. The opening of this dedicated fire testing lab is the result of substantial planning and investment, underscoring Home Innovation’s commitment to their clients, the industry, and the promotion of safety and resilience in building.
Commenting on the announcement, Mike Luzier, President and CEO of Home Innovation Research Labs, stated, "The construction of our new fire testing laboratory is a testament to our ongoing commitment to advancing safety and innovation in construction. By providing a cutting-edge facility for research and testing, we aim to contribute significantly to the advancement of fire-resistant materials and systems, ultimately enhancing the safety and resilience of the buildings in which we live and work."
The new fire testing lab is scheduled to be open in May of 2024. Home Innovation will be holding an opening celebration on May 10, 2024, at their facilities in Upper Marlboro, MD. The team is excited about the positive impact this facility is bringing to the residential construction industry and the safety of buildings across the nation.
This state-of-the-art facility is designed to provide the best customer experience using today’s most sophisticated fire testing technology. The lab is a one-of-a-kind facility featuring seven furnaces with the most advanced technology available in the market, including the world’s first and only stainless steel large-scale vertical and horizontal furnaces. The environmental conditioning system maintains consistent conditions, guaranteeing reliable results, while the pollution control system eliminates the impact of pollution to provide the most environmentally clean testing possible.
Home Innovation’s new lab provides over two dozen fire tests used to measure wall and floor ratings, flame spread, flammability, combustibility, and more. Offerings include R&D testing as well as compliance testing and certification services, providing manufacturers a streamlined process to verify that their products meet industry standards and regulations.
The addition of these new capabilities will complement Home Innovation’s robust material and assembly testing resources, providing clients comprehensive testing solutions tailored to their needs. The opening of this dedicated fire testing lab is the result of substantial planning and investment, underscoring Home Innovation’s commitment to their clients, the industry, and the promotion of safety and resilience in building.
Commenting on the announcement, Mike Luzier, President and CEO of Home Innovation Research Labs, stated, "The construction of our new fire testing laboratory is a testament to our ongoing commitment to advancing safety and innovation in construction. By providing a cutting-edge facility for research and testing, we aim to contribute significantly to the advancement of fire-resistant materials and systems, ultimately enhancing the safety and resilience of the buildings in which we live and work."
The new fire testing lab is scheduled to be open in May of 2024. Home Innovation will be holding an opening celebration on May 10, 2024, at their facilities in Upper Marlboro, MD. The team is excited about the positive impact this facility is bringing to the residential construction industry and the safety of buildings across the nation.
Contact
Home Innovation Research LabsContact
Sarah Armand
301-430-6211
www.homeinnovation.com
Sarah Armand
301-430-6211
www.homeinnovation.com
Categories