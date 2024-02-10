GDH Wins ClearlyRated's 2024 Best of Staffing Client, Employee, and Talent Awards for Service Excellence
Tulsa, OK, February 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GDH, a leading technology workforce solutions provider/firm, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing 15 Year Diamond Award for Client, Best of Staffing Talent 10 Year Diamond Award and the Best of Staffing Employee Award for providing an exceptional experience for their clients, candidates, and employees. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, candidates, and employees. On average, clients of winning agencies are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. On average, employees of winning agencies are over 2 times less likely to be dissatisfied with their staffing firm compared to those working with non-winning agencies.
• Fewer than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earn the Best of Staffing designation for Client and Talent Satisfaction. Fewer than 1% earn Best of Staffing for Employee Satisfaction.
• GDH received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from their clients, placed job candidates and internal employees.
• GDH received client, talent, and employee Net Promoter® Scores that exceeded and were significantly higher than the industry’s average in 2023.
• GDH received large numbers of ratings from clients, placed job candidates and internal employees, giving a comprehensive view into the high-quality experience this firm provides across the company.
JJ Hurley, CEO of GDH said, “Our team's dedication to excellence has been unwavering, and these awards are a testament to their commitment. Winning the Best of Staffing Award for clients for 15 years straight, achieving the 10-Year Diamond distinction for talent, and securing the Best of Staffing Employee Award for 4 consecutive years is a remarkable achievement. It reflects our relentless pursuit of providing exceptional service to our clients, candidates, and employees alike.”
GDH has earned the 15-year Diamond Best of Staffing Award for at least 15 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their clients. Only 3.6% of firms that have participated in the 2024 Best of Staffing program earned the 15-Year Diamond Award. Another win for GDH is the 10-Year Diamond Best of Staffing Award they have won for 10 consecutive years, boasting top satisfaction scores from candidates. Only 18% of firms in the 2024 Best of Staffing program have attained this accolade. GDH has also won the Best of Staffing Employee Award for the last 4 years. To participate in the Best of Staffing award program for employee satisfaction, a firm must invite feedback from 100% of their internal staff on the overall experience of working at the firm, as well as the firm's performance related to issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).
"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence, and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"
About GDH
GDH is a technology workforce solutions provider committed to always giving and delivering more.
Better talent. More client and consultant support. Greater service. World-class outcomes. Providing technology staffing, project solutions, and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO). GDH has established themselves as a trusted partner to countless businesses. Our primary goal is to source and recruit the most talented professionals, assemble teams of skilled specialists, create innovative recruitment and professional services strategies that drive growth and foster innovation.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.
About Best of Staffing®
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
Contact
Ashley Cope, Marketing Manager
cowdenas@gdhinc.com
