Microvascular Therapeutics Welcomes Thom Tulip as Chief Business Officer
Microvascular Therapeutics Inc. (MVT), a clinical-stage biotech company at the forefront of developing the next generation of microbubbles unlocking the therapeutic potential of ultrasound, proudly announces the appointment of Dr Thom Tulip as their new Chief Business Officer. In this pivotal role, Dr Tulip will lead capital raises to propel MVT's cutting-edge technologies into the market.
Tucson, AZ, February 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Microvascular Therapeutics Inc. (MVT), a clinical-stage biotech company at the forefront of developing the next generation of microbubbles unlocking the therapeutic potential of ultrasound, proudly announces the appointment of Dr Thom Tulip as their new Chief Business Officer. In this pivotal role, Dr Tulip will lead capital raises to propel MVT's cutting-edge technologies into the market.
Dr Tulip brings decades of invaluable experience in developing and successfully commercializing imaging agents to MVT. With a notable track record of contributing to the regulatory approval of 15 new chemical entities and expanding indications, Dr Tulip's expertise aligns seamlessly with MVT's mission to bring the revolutionary imaging agent, MVT-100, to market. His deep industry knowledge and extensive network are poised to be a catalyst for MVT's next phase of growth.
"We are thrilled to welcome Thom Tulip to the team. Having collaborated during his tenure at DuPont, Thom will play a vital role in propelling MVT-100 from the late clinical stage to NDA," said Dr. Evan Unger, Founder, and Chairman of the board. "Dr. Tulip has been with us for just a month, and his insights have already strengthened our strategy, and his robust industry connections will undoubtedly accelerate MVT's success. The team is hugely strengthened with his joining the Company," added Dr. Emmanuelle Meuillet, Chief Operating and Scientific Officer.
As MVT rapidly transitions from a research organization to a clinical-stage biopharma, Dr Tulip's extensive experience and expertise in this domain will be instrumental in ensuring a seamless and successful transition.
For more information about Microvascular Therapeutics and its new CBO, please contact:
Company Contact:
Microvascular Therapeutics
Dr. Evan C. Unger, Chairman BOD
Dr. Emmanuelle Meuillet, COO/CSO
Investor Contact:
Bryan Unger
T: 520.907.3537
E: b.unger@mvtpharma.com
About Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT):
Microvascular Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Tucson, Arizona, leading in microbubble and nanobubble technology. MVT's mission is to develop the next generation of contrast agents for diagnostic ultrasound, advancing the field for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, including vascular diseases. MVT has pioneered a new, patented microbubble serving as a platform for developing agents for molecular imaging and image-guided therapy. Learn more at [www.mvtpharma.com](http://www.mvtpharma.com).
Dr Tulip brings decades of invaluable experience in developing and successfully commercializing imaging agents to MVT. With a notable track record of contributing to the regulatory approval of 15 new chemical entities and expanding indications, Dr Tulip's expertise aligns seamlessly with MVT's mission to bring the revolutionary imaging agent, MVT-100, to market. His deep industry knowledge and extensive network are poised to be a catalyst for MVT's next phase of growth.
"We are thrilled to welcome Thom Tulip to the team. Having collaborated during his tenure at DuPont, Thom will play a vital role in propelling MVT-100 from the late clinical stage to NDA," said Dr. Evan Unger, Founder, and Chairman of the board. "Dr. Tulip has been with us for just a month, and his insights have already strengthened our strategy, and his robust industry connections will undoubtedly accelerate MVT's success. The team is hugely strengthened with his joining the Company," added Dr. Emmanuelle Meuillet, Chief Operating and Scientific Officer.
As MVT rapidly transitions from a research organization to a clinical-stage biopharma, Dr Tulip's extensive experience and expertise in this domain will be instrumental in ensuring a seamless and successful transition.
For more information about Microvascular Therapeutics and its new CBO, please contact:
Company Contact:
Microvascular Therapeutics
Dr. Evan C. Unger, Chairman BOD
Dr. Emmanuelle Meuillet, COO/CSO
Investor Contact:
Bryan Unger
T: 520.907.3537
E: b.unger@mvtpharma.com
About Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT):
Microvascular Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Tucson, Arizona, leading in microbubble and nanobubble technology. MVT's mission is to develop the next generation of contrast agents for diagnostic ultrasound, advancing the field for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, including vascular diseases. MVT has pioneered a new, patented microbubble serving as a platform for developing agents for molecular imaging and image-guided therapy. Learn more at [www.mvtpharma.com](http://www.mvtpharma.com).
Contact
Microvascular TherapeuticsContact
Emmanuelle Meuillet
520-730-3264
mvtpharma.com
Emmanuelle Meuillet
520-730-3264
mvtpharma.com
Categories