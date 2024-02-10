Microvascular Therapeutics Welcomes Thom Tulip as Chief Business Officer

Microvascular Therapeutics Inc. (MVT), a clinical-stage biotech company at the forefront of developing the next generation of microbubbles unlocking the therapeutic potential of ultrasound, proudly announces the appointment of Dr Thom Tulip as their new Chief Business Officer. In this pivotal role, Dr Tulip will lead capital raises to propel MVT's cutting-edge technologies into the market.