The Gateway Family YMCA Named Top Non-Profit
NJBIZ Announces The Gateway Family YMCA Among Top Non-Profits
Elizabeth, NJ, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Gateway Family YMCA was named as a top NJ non-profit organization in the NJBIZ Business of the Year 2023 category for Non-Profit Business of the Year (101+ Employees). The Business of the Year awards recognize the state’s most dynamic businesses and business leaders for outstanding accomplishments in helping the state’s business community grow and prosper.
Winners of the annual awards are chosen by an independent panel of judges, and finalists were recognized during an in-person awards ceremony at The Doubletree by Hilton Somerset.
“We are honored to be celebrated as a finalist for the second year in a row, and recognized for the support we provide for all,” stated Melynda A. Disla, President/Chief Executive Officer, The Gateway Family YMCA. “My vision is for our Y to continue to be the safe place in the community for all, a strong leader in community growth, service, equity, program and digital innovation.”
As a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening community in 17 neighborhoods in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County, The Gateway Family YMCA provides housing and social services in Elizabeth and Plainfield, and WISE Community Services and supportive housing. Each evening, The Gateway Family YMCA supports over 300 individuals, families and veterans in YMCA residential housing programs, and 18,500 individuals and families in YMCA programming through six YMCA branches.
The Gateway Family YMCA takes on challenges such as homelessness and hunger, child care for working families, academic learning loss and achievement gap, childhood obesity, social isolation, drowning prevention, chronic disease management and specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
“With a focus on equitable access to programs and services, The Gateway Family YMCA provides financial assistance to the community, ensuring that everyone has access to the programs and services to achieve their goals and thrive,” stated Rodger D. Koerber, EVP, Chief Operating Officer.
“Community partners and local donors ensure that financial assistance is available to those in need through the YMCA’s Annual Support Campaign,” added Colleen A. Clayton, Chief Membership and Development Officer.
Serving the community since 1900, The Gateway Family YMCA is a non-profit organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. With a focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities, the Y brings together people from all backgrounds and perspectives to ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA visit www.tgfymca.org.
Winners of the annual awards are chosen by an independent panel of judges, and finalists were recognized during an in-person awards ceremony at The Doubletree by Hilton Somerset.
“We are honored to be celebrated as a finalist for the second year in a row, and recognized for the support we provide for all,” stated Melynda A. Disla, President/Chief Executive Officer, The Gateway Family YMCA. “My vision is for our Y to continue to be the safe place in the community for all, a strong leader in community growth, service, equity, program and digital innovation.”
As a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening community in 17 neighborhoods in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County, The Gateway Family YMCA provides housing and social services in Elizabeth and Plainfield, and WISE Community Services and supportive housing. Each evening, The Gateway Family YMCA supports over 300 individuals, families and veterans in YMCA residential housing programs, and 18,500 individuals and families in YMCA programming through six YMCA branches.
The Gateway Family YMCA takes on challenges such as homelessness and hunger, child care for working families, academic learning loss and achievement gap, childhood obesity, social isolation, drowning prevention, chronic disease management and specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
“With a focus on equitable access to programs and services, The Gateway Family YMCA provides financial assistance to the community, ensuring that everyone has access to the programs and services to achieve their goals and thrive,” stated Rodger D. Koerber, EVP, Chief Operating Officer.
“Community partners and local donors ensure that financial assistance is available to those in need through the YMCA’s Annual Support Campaign,” added Colleen A. Clayton, Chief Membership and Development Officer.
Serving the community since 1900, The Gateway Family YMCA is a non-profit organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. With a focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities, the Y brings together people from all backgrounds and perspectives to ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA visit www.tgfymca.org.
Contact
The Gateway Family YMCAContact
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
Categories