Flexxbotics Named Winner of Hexagon Sixth Sense Next Gen Manufacturing Technology Competition
Boston, MA, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, has been named a winner of Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence Division’s Sixth Sense Program for Flexxbotics’ cutting-edge solution that delivers robot-driven manufacturing with autonomous process control for increased capacity, higher yields and greater operating margins.
Flexxbotics was chosen from hundreds of applicants across 27 countries to join the elite Sixth Sense Program. The 20 week program culminated with a summit at the CodeNode innovation center in central London on Wednesday 7 February 2024. Each of the eight finalists demonstrated their solution to a judging panel comprised of Hexagon manufacturing executives. Flexxbotics was unanimously selected as a winner of the competition.
Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory delivering autonomous process control for next generation machining environments utilizing robotics. The SaaS/hybrid solutions are specifically designed to enable robot-driven manufacturing at scale.
As part of the Sixth Sense program, Flexxbotics collaborated with Hexagon to create a joint offering that combines Flexxbotics software for advanced robotic machine tending together with the full range of Hexagon in-line inspection equipment. Flexxbotics’ patent-pending FlexxCORE technology enables the robots to securely connect and communicate with Hexagon machines to provide closed-loop feedback to the CNC machines based on inspection results. Then, Flexxbotics instructs the robots to make real-time updates to the CNC machining programs for autonomous process control.
“We are thrilled to announce Flexxbotics and Zaptic as the winners of Hexagon's third Sixth Sense cohort because both address critical automation and productivity challenges while pushing forward the digitisation of the manufacturing industry,” said Josh Weiss, president of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division.
"Our drive to unleash breakthrough innovation and promote sustainable manufacturing is clearly represented by this year’s Sixth Sense winners," said Milan Kocić, head of Sixth Sense, Hexagon. “Only the most impactful manufacturing start-ups in the world become Sixth Sense candidates, and the winners represent tomorrow’s most transformative industrial technologies.”
“Sixth Sense with Hexagon has been a tremendously valuable experience, and we’re thrilled to be selected as the Industry 4.0 manufacturing robotics software winner of the program,” said Tyler Bouchard, Co-founder & CEO of Flexxbotics. “We believe that the fleets of robots in the smart factory will run lights-out production, and that integrated inspection will be the critical ‘eyes & ears’ of autonomous manufacturing.”
About Sixth Sense
Hexagon technologies are used to manufacture 90% of aircraft, 75% of smartphones, and 95% of every automobile produced worldwide. It has the scale, the network, and the ambition to make a difference. As we enter the era of Industry 4.0, Sixth Sense was launched to discover smart and efficient solutions that will boost performance and benefit people and the planet. By inviting the next generation of innovators to the table, Hexagon aims to share its resources and make connections that accelerate progress – pushing the boundaries of design, manufacturing, and engineering and starting to imagine a better future for the benefit of everyone. To follow Sixth Sense, and learn about the ecosystem and opportunities for participation, visit https://sixthsense.hexagon.com
About Hexagon
Hexagon is the global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.
Our technologies are shaping production and people related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future. Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division provides solutions that use data from design and engineering, production and metrology to make manufacturing smarter. For more information, visit https://hexagon.com/mi
Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at https://hexagon.com/ and follow us @HexagonAB.
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory delivering autonomous process control for next generation machining environments. Flexxbotics SaaS/hybrid solutions enable robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
