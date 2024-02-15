AMPP Welcomes New Board Member to Strengthen Its Commitment to the Transportation Sector
Houston, TX, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, announces the addition of Todd Bennett to its Board of Directors. His appointment, effective immediately, marks a significant milestone in AMPP’s efforts to enhance its engagement with the transportation sector.
Bennett, who serves as the Chemical Laboratory Director at the U.S. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), brings to AMPP an unparalleled depth of experience in chemical testing, laboratory management, and coatings technology, honed over three decades of dedicated service. With a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Missouri State University and a distinguished career from laboratory chemist to chemical laboratory director, Bennett's expertise is set to play a critical role in guiding AMPP's strategic initiatives.
After his appointment, Bennett expressed enthusiasm about his new role: “Joining the AMPP Board of Directors is a profound honor and a tremendous opportunity to improve corrosion and coatings science. My journey in this field, especially within the transportation sector, has shown me the vital importance of our work. I am committed to leveraging my experience to foster innovation, collaboration, and education within AMPP and beyond.”
Bennett’s leadership roles, notably as the Technical Committee Chair for the Association of American State Highway Transportation Organizations’ (AASHTO) Product Evaluation and Audit Solutions/Structural Steel Coatings/Concrete Coatings & Sealers, underscore his commitment to enhancing material performance standards and practices. His work has significantly influenced the adoption of cutting-edge coatings and corrosion protection strategies, benefiting infrastructure projects nationwide.
Paul Vinik, chair of the AMPP Board of Directors and a former Florida Department of Transportation member, lauded Bennett's appointment: “Todd is a visionary leader whose contributions to the field of corrosion and coatings have been instrumental. His work with AASHTO and his leadership in integrating the transportation sector's needs with AMPP's objectives are exactly what we need to drive our mission forward. Todd's unique perspective will be invaluable as we strive to reconnect with Departments of Transportation nationwide and reinforce our commitment to the communities we serve.”
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 35,000 members in over 140 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
