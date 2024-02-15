Elwyn Announces Visionary Leader as First Chief Strategy Officer to Spearhead Growth and Innovation
Elwyn, the internationally-recognized nonprofit human service organization, has appointed Jennifer Stryker as Chief Strategy Officer. In this new position, Jennifer will build a dedicated strategy department that will drive targeted growth both organically and through affiliation by adding new resources and consolidating several existing functions. The strategy office will lead strategic planning, growth exploration, and executive talent planning and development.
Media, PA, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elwyn Creates New Key Role for Executive Team
Visionary Leader is Announced as Chief Strategy Officer
Elwyn, the internationally-recognized nonprofit human service organization, has appointed Jennifer Stryker as Chief Strategy Officer. In this new position, Jennifer will build a dedicated strategy department that will drive targeted growth both organically and through affiliation by adding new resources and consolidating several existing functions. The strategy office will lead strategic planning, growth exploration, and executive talent planning and development.
After joining Elwyn in 2019 as the Vice President of Human Resources, Jennifer was promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer before moving into the Chief Strategy Officer role. Jennifer is a gifted strategic thinker and has significant M&A experience from her time before human services.
As the HR leader for Elwyn, Jennifer and her team have achieved significant improvements in the development and delivery of employee services that have led to higher engagement. These achievements include a substantial increase in the living wage and renewed focus on talent acquisition, as well as the enhancement of core benefit offerings, expansion of tools and access, and establishment of an Employee Development & Engagement team including a DEI office.
Prior to joining Elwyn, Jennifer held HR leadership positions in organizations across multiple services lines including Financial Services, Medicaid, and Retail. She is acclaimed for her leadership experience and executive development skills in addition to her ability to simplify problems and identify solutions.
“Jennifer has added a tremendous amount of value to Elwyn over the past five years as she worked tirelessly to rebuild our human resources team,” said Chuck McLister, Elwyn’s President and CEO. “Jennifer will lead us through the upcoming strategic planning process and help us design goals that align perfectly with our mission and vision. I am thrilled that she has agreed to help us in this area and impressed with her willingness to take professional risk.”
Founded in 1852, Elwyn makes life better for people with developmental and behavioral health challenges. To learn more, please visit our website.
Visionary Leader is Announced as Chief Strategy Officer
Elwyn, the internationally-recognized nonprofit human service organization, has appointed Jennifer Stryker as Chief Strategy Officer. In this new position, Jennifer will build a dedicated strategy department that will drive targeted growth both organically and through affiliation by adding new resources and consolidating several existing functions. The strategy office will lead strategic planning, growth exploration, and executive talent planning and development.
After joining Elwyn in 2019 as the Vice President of Human Resources, Jennifer was promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer before moving into the Chief Strategy Officer role. Jennifer is a gifted strategic thinker and has significant M&A experience from her time before human services.
As the HR leader for Elwyn, Jennifer and her team have achieved significant improvements in the development and delivery of employee services that have led to higher engagement. These achievements include a substantial increase in the living wage and renewed focus on talent acquisition, as well as the enhancement of core benefit offerings, expansion of tools and access, and establishment of an Employee Development & Engagement team including a DEI office.
Prior to joining Elwyn, Jennifer held HR leadership positions in organizations across multiple services lines including Financial Services, Medicaid, and Retail. She is acclaimed for her leadership experience and executive development skills in addition to her ability to simplify problems and identify solutions.
“Jennifer has added a tremendous amount of value to Elwyn over the past five years as she worked tirelessly to rebuild our human resources team,” said Chuck McLister, Elwyn’s President and CEO. “Jennifer will lead us through the upcoming strategic planning process and help us design goals that align perfectly with our mission and vision. I am thrilled that she has agreed to help us in this area and impressed with her willingness to take professional risk.”
Founded in 1852, Elwyn makes life better for people with developmental and behavioral health challenges. To learn more, please visit our website.
Contact
ElwynContact
Jennifer Gaier
610-891-7689
www.elwyn.org
Jennifer Gaier
610-891-7689
www.elwyn.org
Categories