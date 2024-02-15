Elwyn Announces Visionary Leader as First Chief Strategy Officer to Spearhead Growth and Innovation

Elwyn, the internationally-recognized nonprofit human service organization, has appointed Jennifer Stryker as Chief Strategy Officer. In this new position, Jennifer will build a dedicated strategy department that will drive targeted growth both organically and through affiliation by adding new resources and consolidating several existing functions. The strategy office will lead strategic planning, growth exploration, and executive talent planning and development.