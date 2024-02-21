Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Sonya Shoemaker as Regional Sales Manager Southeast for CNC Cabinetry
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Ben Durshimer, of Sonya Shoemaker as Regional Sales Manager Southeast for CNC Cabinetry. Jennifer Young, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, is excited to welcome Sonya as a key member of the regional leadership team.
Sarasota, FL, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As the Regional Sales Manager, Sonya will be responsible for developing the Dealer Channel and the management of independent representatives throughout the Southeast. Sonya is tasked with strategically driving sales growth in conjunction with the company’s network of strong assembly-distribution operations.
With an extensive background in sales, Sonya successfully led the Mid-Atlantic Builder Channel for American Bath Group as Regional Sales Manager. She previously held positions with Moen Inc., Delta Faucet Company, Ferguson Enterprises and Thos. Somerville Company.
CNC Cabinetry is a well-established manufacturer and distributor of Kitchen Cabinets, Counter Tops, Bathroom Vanities and Vanity Tops. CNC Cabinetry maintains a network of qualified sales and service representatives throughout the country. Specializing in servicing dealers with all kitchen and bath needs as a ONE STOP SHOP, CNC Cabinetry provides a full spectrum of pricing, ranging from low to high end as well as standard to custom. Throughout over thirty years of business, CNC Cabinetry has earned a reputation of excellent craftsmanship, progressive design, and superior service.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, its list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms. A strong emphasis on strategic partnership, not transactional, client relationships, and a focused process approach has resulted in one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. “We Strategize, Execute and Deliver. Period.”
For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com
