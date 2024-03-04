Flexxbotics Appoints Former Senior Vice President of Aras, Marc Lind, as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Marketing Officer
Boston, MA, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced the appointment of accomplished manufacturing software executive, Marc Lind, as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The addition strengthens Flexxbotics’ leadership in the emerging field of robot-driven manufacturing for the smart factory.
During his more than two decades at Aras, Marc Lind led global marketing, strategy and corporate development building the business into the disruptor of the enterprise product lifecycle management (PLM) market. He has a proven track record in the development and execution of high growth strategies for industrial SaaS solutions that scale recurring revenue and operations worldwide.
Marc Lind’s accomplishments at Aras range from driving the "large deal size" inbound go-to-market to leading successful strategic partnerships and multiple international acquisitions. He helped design and implement a capital strategy that spanned angel funding, venture capital, corporate strategic and private equity investments resulting in the most valuable pure-play company in the history of the PLM software category.
His start-up experience and deep industry knowledge of manufacturing software will help Flexxbotics expand operations while continuing to extend its technology leadership in SaaS/Hybrid solutions that transform the way companies use robotics in Industry 4.0 production.
“Flexxbotics breakthrough innovation is truly exciting and will redefine smart factory operations by enabling the robot-driven manufacturing era,” said Marc Lind, newly appointed CSO & CMO of Flexxbotics. “Joining Flexxbotics I see the opportunity to build a founder-led, global powerhouse in intelligent software solutions that enable autonomous robotic manufacturing.”
Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory delivering autonomous process control for next generation machining environments. Flexxbotics unique FlexxCORE™ technology seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production.
“We’re proud to have Marc Lind join Flexxbotics’ management team, and believe he will be instrumental to our efforts as we scale the business and expand internationally,” said Tyler Bouchard, Co-founder & CEO of Flexxbotics. “We are looking for executives that share our vision of ‘lights out’ robotic production with autonomous process control as we build out Flexxbotics leadership.”
The addition of Marc Lind follows the recent oversubscribed funding round which included investment from Scott Harris, co-founder of SOLIDWORKS and Onshape, Michael Marsh, a former President at Tecnomatix (now part of Siemens Digital Industries Software), and Peter Schroer, founder and former CEO of Aras. Together these milestones further reinforce Flexxbotics’ innovation in robotics and factory automation software solutions.
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory delivering autonomous process control for next generation machining environments. Flexxbotics SaaS/hybrid solutions enable robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
