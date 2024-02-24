Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Names New Alliance Coordinator
David Drda previously worked as an Account Manager for sister company Powers Insurance & Risk Management.
St. Louis, MO, February 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David Drda was recently hired as an Alliance Coordinator for Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. His responsibilities include generating a systematic approach to information gathering, analysis, and problem solving. Drda will also assist alliance member agencies with system processing and carrier code updates.
Drda brings 12 years of insurance industry experience to the alliance. Prior to joining VIAA, Drda served as an Account Manager for sister company Powers Insurance & Risk Management where he helped clients with policy services. He previously worked at various Illinois insurance agencies in numerous capacities. Drda earned his Associate of Arts degree and Associate of Science degree in Business Management from Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, Ill.
“We moved David from Powers to VIAA based upon his strong detail-oriented skill set,” said Valley Insurance Agency Alliance’s co-founder Henry Powers. “Our alliance continues to grow its membership, and David is the ideal candidate to work with onboarding new agencies to ensure efficiency and profitability.”
Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member SIAA – The Agent Alliance, a $12.5 billion national insurance network. Founded in 1991, sister company Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.
