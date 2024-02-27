Lucas Wilson Joins Signpost as New CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth
SMB veteran appointed to drive innovation and growth at leading live receptionist business.
Denver, CO, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Signpost Inc., a leading live receptionist business, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lucas Wilson as its new CEO. With over 20 years of experience in the information technology and services industry, Wilson is a proven leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to drive growth at Signpost.
Lucas’s career includes executive roles such as Chief Revenue Officer at Prosites & EZ Texting, SVP of SMG Sales at GovOS, and VP of Sales and Service at Homebase. He has a deep understanding of go-to-market strategy, management, and category creation in competitive SMB industries, making him the ideal choice to lead Signpost into its next phase of growth.
"Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future," says Lucas Wilson, quoting President John F. Kennedy. Wilson's belief in the power of embracing change aligns perfectly with Signpost's vision for the future. Signpost is poised to be the trusted advisor small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) need to grow their customer base and generate as much repeat business as possible. Asked why he’s excited about the opportunity, Mr. Wilson says, “This is truly one of those rare opportunities to listen to our customer needs and innovate. We will now begin the journey of maximizing the value we provide our customers.”
Brian Peters, Managing Director, HighBar Partners and lead investor in Signpost said, "We are thrilled to welcome Lucas Wilson as our new CEO, and we look forward to his leadership over the coming years to take Signpost to new heights. Under Lucas's leadership, we are confident that Signpost will solidify our position as the market leader in home services and beyond."
About Signpost:
Signpost is a leading live receptionist business that partners with thousands of local businesses to drive growth and elevate customer service. Join our team of passionate professionals and be instrumental in shaping the future for the home services industry. For more information, please visit www.signpost.com.
Contact
Tessa Franco
844-202-2015
https://www.signpost.com
