CHBO Supports the Development Process to Build the First Global Miniature Park in Tunisia

Planet Miniature is excited to announce the private development of a Tourist-Cultural project consisting of the reconstitution, reproduction-replicas, represented by models of Unique architectural Community Monuments in Miniature of Tunisia-Carthage and the World. This project will be presented to visitors in the capital of Tunis, Tunisia or another potential strategic land of 20 hectares/50 acres, said Nadhem Nouisser, President of the Culture of Health in Business Organization/CHBO.