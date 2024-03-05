California Ranks as Top State for Medigap Insurance Coverage
Los Angeles, CA, March 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- When it comes to Medigap coverage, Californians lead the way. According to data reported today by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance, some 1.12 million Californians have Medicare Supplement insurance protection.
“While so much attention today is focused on Medicare Advantage plans, Medigap coverage continues to play a vital role benefiting seniors," explains Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare insurance advocacy organization. According to Slome, just over 14 million individuals have Medigap coverage.
Insurance agents in California are clearly communicating reasons to compare Medicare Advantage and Medigap plans, Slome suggests. “While the TV ads make it appear that one choice is preferable, that’s not always the case for seniors who want choice and options when it comes to their health care,” Slome notes.
Texas ranked as the number-two state in terms of seniors covered by Medigap plans with 931,400 covered individuals. Florida ranked a close third with 925,900 Medigap policyholders. The data for the top-10 Medigap states can be found at https://medicaresupp.org/information/medigap/medigap-buyers-top-states/.
Asked why seniors continue to favor Medigap, Slome pointed out two significant advantages. “Post-Covid, more seniors are travelling travel, especially abroad, and Medigap policies generally will cover you when outside of the United States,” he notes. “That’s not always the case with Medicare Advantage. Also seniors who like their physician and other specialists don’t have to worry about being in or out of a network.”
The Medicare insurance organization noted an increase in the number of seniors using the free online directory listing local Medicare agents. “Medicare is a national program but options are local and consulting with a local professional can be extremely beneficial,” Slome points out. Traffic to the Association’s Find A Medicare Agent online directory increased in 2023 he confirmed.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of educated Medicare planning. The organization supports Medicare insurance agents who market both Medicare Advantage and Medigap solutions. To access the Association’s free online directory, go to https://www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/.
“While so much attention today is focused on Medicare Advantage plans, Medigap coverage continues to play a vital role benefiting seniors," explains Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare insurance advocacy organization. According to Slome, just over 14 million individuals have Medigap coverage.
Insurance agents in California are clearly communicating reasons to compare Medicare Advantage and Medigap plans, Slome suggests. “While the TV ads make it appear that one choice is preferable, that’s not always the case for seniors who want choice and options when it comes to their health care,” Slome notes.
Texas ranked as the number-two state in terms of seniors covered by Medigap plans with 931,400 covered individuals. Florida ranked a close third with 925,900 Medigap policyholders. The data for the top-10 Medigap states can be found at https://medicaresupp.org/information/medigap/medigap-buyers-top-states/.
Asked why seniors continue to favor Medigap, Slome pointed out two significant advantages. “Post-Covid, more seniors are travelling travel, especially abroad, and Medigap policies generally will cover you when outside of the United States,” he notes. “That’s not always the case with Medicare Advantage. Also seniors who like their physician and other specialists don’t have to worry about being in or out of a network.”
The Medicare insurance organization noted an increase in the number of seniors using the free online directory listing local Medicare agents. “Medicare is a national program but options are local and consulting with a local professional can be extremely beneficial,” Slome points out. Traffic to the Association’s Find A Medicare Agent online directory increased in 2023 he confirmed.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of educated Medicare planning. The organization supports Medicare insurance agents who market both Medicare Advantage and Medigap solutions. To access the Association’s free online directory, go to https://www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/.
Contact
American Association for Medicare Supplement InsuranceContact
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
Categories