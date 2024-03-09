B2Brazil Announces Launch of B2India, Expanding B2B Marketplaces Network to Fellow BRICS Country
Leading B2B marketplace network in the Americas expands footprint by launching B2India a localized service connecting buyers and sellers and integrating digital solutions for trade.
New Delhi, India, March 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- B2Brazil Serviços Interativos Ltda. is proud to announce the launch of B2India (located at https://b2india.com), a significant expansion of its Brazil-based online B2B marketplaces network to its fellow BRICS country, tailored specifically for the burgeoning Indian market. This latest addition demonstrates B2Brazil's commitment to broadening its global footprint and providing specialized digital solutions for international trade.
B2India is built on the robust technology and extensive database that powers B2Brazil, which has already seen immense success in the Americas. The new platform is set to emulate this success in one of the world's most dynamic economies, India, with a focus on facilitating transactions among small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
Key Features of B2India:
• Localized Digital Solutions: Specifically designed for the Indian market, the platform connects Indian buyers and sellers, along with global businesses looking to engage with Indian counterparts.
• Advanced Matchmaking Algorithm: Leveraging B2Brazil's sophisticated technology, the platform ensures accurate matching of buyers and sellers based on their product interests and business needs.
• Multi-Language Support: To ensure seamless communication, all content, leads, and messages on B2India will be available in multiple languages, including English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Chinese.
• Negotiations Central™ and Leads Central™ Areas: These dedicated sections on the platform will foster direct and efficient communication between parties, enhanced by automatic translations.
"We're thrilled to replicate our successful model in a vital market like India, part of the BRICS countries like Brazil," said Alexandre Martins, Partner and Managing Director of B2Brazil. "B2India is not just an expansion; it's a testament to our commitment to providing localized solutions that cater to the unique needs of SMEs in different global markets."
John Gardiner, Partner and Director of International at B2Brazil, added, "With B2India, we're strengthening our network across multiple continents. This launch is a strategic step in our growth because India is at the cusp of developing an export economy so we can support both importers and exporters."
About B2Brazil: B2Brazil is a leading business-to-business (B2B) company focused on empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in their pursuit of international trade. In addition to the B2Brazil marketplace, it operates B2Argentina, B2Chile, B2Colombia, B2Mexico, B2USA and B2India, all seamlessly integrated. With a portfolio of diverse digital solutions, B2Brazil is the essential, go-to platform for firms aiming to expand their global reach efficiently and effectively, bolstering international sales and fostering global client connections.
