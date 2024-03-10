New Leadership and Location Mark Transformation at TempWorks
Eagan, MN, March 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TempWorks, a leading provider of software and services enabling staffing companies to succeed, is proud to announce a series of transformative changes in 2024 designed to further technological innovation and elevate client service. At the forefront of these changes is the promotion of Chad Bekken to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), complemented by relocation to a state-of-the-art building and the unveiling of a revamped website.
Throughout his career at TempWorks, Chad Bekken has played a pivotal role in implementation projects, training initiatives, and elevating service standards. In his role as COO, Bekken brings a wealth of experience from the banking sector, having successfully navigated the intricacies of financial services during his tenure at TCF Bank and US Bank. His transition to COO at TempWorks reflects not only his commitment to the company but also his deep understanding of the staffing and finance industries.
"Chad’s proven track record and deep understanding of our industry position him as a natural leader to guide TempWorks Software through its next phase of growth," says TempWorks President Brett Cavanagh.
That growth includes continued investment in providing services that help staffing firms grow. With its sister company, Lone Oak Payroll, TempWorks provides comprehensive financial services for the staffing industry, including software, consulting, funding, payroll processing, and tax services.
In tandem with this leadership transition, TempWorks is excited about moving its operations to a new building in Bloomington, MN. The 27,000-square-foot space provides an upgraded working environment and upgraded amenities for its clients and staff. With this move, TempWorks will maintain its proximity to the airport while greatly expanding options for nearby restaurants and hotels.
“The staffing industry is constantly evolving,” says Cavanagh. "TempWorks embraces change as an opportunity to continually elevate both our cutting-edge technology and service. Our steadfast dedication to supporting staffing firms in achieving their goals remains unwavering as we strive for excellence and innovation in every aspect of our business.”
