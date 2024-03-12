Fox Advancement Announces the Appointment of Michael Daley as the First President of Fox Grants
Minneapolis, MN, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fox Advancement, a professional fundraising and grant writing services firm based in the greater Minneapolis area, has supported non-profits across the US for more than twenty-five years. Fox Grants is a wholly owned entity of Fox Advancement, with a grant win rate of more than double the industry average. Fox Grants is proud to support non-profits nationwide with their prospect research and grant writing needs with everything from small foundation grants to large federal grants, and everything in between.
For the last quarter century, Kevin Fox has been stewarding the organization with a deep passion to help non-profits be able fund the great work they do in the community. As the organization looked towards the next twenty-five years, continuing to launch additional services and solutions aligned with our core mission had be his primary focus. To enable the organization to meet aggressive growth goals and widen the impact made, Fox Grants identified the need for a fully dedicated and experienced leader. After an extensive search, Fox Grants is proud to announce that Michael Daley has accepted the challenge to innovate and elevate the firm moving forward.
Daley brings to the organization an extensive background in grant writing, fundraising and leadership in the nonprofit sector. His previous work has included organizations such as Special Olympics Pennsylvania, The University of Pennsylvania, FORWARD Worthington, and most recently, Texas A&M University - Commerce. “Upon meeting Mike, the choice for us was clear. His passion and energy for the work we do, and determination to drive the organization forward while staying aligned to our core purpose was second to none. We know our clients, consultants, partners and staff will be better for having him on the Fox Grants team,” said Fox.
"I am thrilled to have been appointed as the inaugural President and General Manager of Fox Grants. I accepted this position because I see great potential for growth and success in the future. Our organization has great talent in place, and I feel fortunate to be working alongside this team. Together, we look forward to providing our clients with the highest level of excellence that they have come to expect from us," said Daley.
Currently, the Fox Grants team has over a team of over thirty consultants and staff serving non-profit and for-profit clients across every timezone in the United States and industry vertical. The firm is well-positioned for aggressive growth in the year ahead, including the addition of more great consulting talent. The firm will continue to add additional consultants, give clients access to some of the best and brights grant professionals from across the county.
About Fox Advancement
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Fox Advancement is the parent company of Fox Grants, Fox Campaigns, and Fox Fractional. Together they have served clients for more than 25 years with innovative solutions supporting all fundraising stages. Fox Fractional is the newest offering in the portfolio, providing fractional staffing services with a subscription base model for hard-to-fill Director, VP, and Executive level Fundraising positions at post-secondary institutions.
