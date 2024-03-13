Marsh McLennan Agency Named Second Certified Partner at Conflux Co-Learning
St. Louis nonprofit welcomes world's largest insurance brokerage as newest partner.
St. Louis, MO, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Conflux Co-Learning, the nation’s first co-learning space that exclusively serves manufacturers and distributors, recently named Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA) as its Certified Partner. Marsh McLennan Agency is a unit of Marsh, the world’s largest insurance brokerage firm.
As Conflux’s certified partner, MMA will focus on serving the St. Louis region and its manufacturing industry. The partnership with Conflux allows MMA to help educate and connect with these communities while promoting new job opportunities and economic growth for the region.
Marsh McLennan Agency provides business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement, wealth, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals seeking limitless possibilities. With 10,000 colleagues and 180 offices across North America, Marsh McLennan Agency combines the personalized service model of a local consultant with the global resources of the world’s leading professional services firm.
"We're excited to be part of the Conflux collaborative and are inspired by its mission." said Lynda Baris, president of Marsh McLennan Agency’s St. Louis office located at 825 Maryville Centre Dr. "Empowering manufacturing companies to succeed is what we do every day. As a certified partner, Marsh McLennan Agency can support Conflux members by sharing best practices for managing risk and retaining a talented workforce.”
Conflux Co-Learning is a membership-based nonprofit organization that creates content, connections, and space so manufacturing and distribution leaders can navigate and grow in a rapidly changing industry. The nonprofit is located at 8221 Minnesota Ave. For more information, call (314) 501-1866.
Brandon Dempsey
314-754-8712
www.confluxcolearning.org
