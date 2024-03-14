SMC Corporation Exhibits at Pack Expo East in Philadelphia, March 18 - 20
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Pack Expo East 2024 in Philadelphia at the Philadelphia Convention Center, Booth 525, March 18 – 20 and co-sponsor the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) cocktail reception on March 19 (Tu) 4:00–6:00 pm in Room 204 C.
Noblesville, IN, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This free networking event unites industry professionals at all levels bringing together extraordinary women leaders in the manufacturing industry to promote STEM careers among girls and young women in the region.
SMC is committed to automation, safety enhancement, Industrial IoT integration and “Smart” components focusing on the Food & Beverage, Packaging, Pharmaceutical/Medical Device and Chemical industries with domestic engineering, manufacturing, inventory and hands-on sales and technical support.
SMC will feature its latest technological innovation, the Air Management System (AMS). The AMS monitors and measures pressure, air flow and temperature to provide the optimal supply of air pressure and volume for efficient process control to reduce demand on air compressors during machine operation and the functionality to throttle down to idle mode for nonoperating cycles for supporting sustainable manufacturing.
SMC will exhibit automation products focused on safety and controls:
EX600 Compact Wireless Fieldbus Communication for EtherNet/IPTM Protocol – Safe, secure wireless communication within a 10-meter radius and frequency hopping every 5 ms.
IO-Link Compatible Products – Standardizing around IEC 61131-9, IO technology connects sensors and actuators via a point-to-point communication based on 3-wire sensor and actuator connection without any additional cables.
Wash Down SUS and Environment Resistant Actuators – Designed with a flat configuration, eliminating switch grooves and holes for cushion needles to prevent pooling of liquids and allow for easy wipe down of actuator surfaces.
Wash Down Electric Actuators, LEY Series – Easy to program electric actuators that are compact, lightweight and have standard dust seal bands with flexible mounting options.
IZT, Low Profile Static Electricity Elimination Ionizers – Neutralize static electricity using the auto balance or feedback sensors to optimally control ion generation and distribution.
Vacuum Multi-Stage Ejectors and Cups, ZK2 and ZP3P – Provides energy conservation with 90% reduced air consumption, increased efficiency, and simplified piping in a contact manifold package complimented with FDA compliant bellows vacuum cups.
IDFB/IDU Refrigerated Air Dryers – Protect and extend the cycle life of downstream pneumatic components by lowering the dew point of compressed air with refrigerated air dryers
Visit SMC's Booth 525 – Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
March 18-19 (M-Tu) 9:00 – 4:00 ET
March 20 (W) 9:00 – 3:00 ET
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America (Noblesville, IN), a subsidiary of SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America (Noblesville, IN), a subsidiary of SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
