SMC Corporation Exhibits at Pack Expo East in Philadelphia, March 18 - 20

SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Pack Expo East 2024 in Philadelphia at the Philadelphia Convention Center, Booth 525, March 18 – 20 and co-sponsor the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) cocktail reception on March 19 (Tu) 4:00–6:00 pm in Room 204 C.