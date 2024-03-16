Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Selected for Inclusion in Hunt Scanlon’s 2024 Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Chairman and CEO, Joseph McElmeel, is pleased to announce that Hunt Scanlon Media, the most widely referenced, single source for information in the human capital sector, has selected Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. for inclusion in Hunt Scanlon’s 2024 Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms.