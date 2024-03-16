Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Selected for Inclusion in Hunt Scanlon’s 2024 Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Chairman and CEO, Joseph McElmeel, is pleased to announce that Hunt Scanlon Media, the most widely referenced, single source for information in the human capital sector, has selected Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. for inclusion in Hunt Scanlon’s 2024 Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms.
Sarasota, FL, March 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hunt Scanlon Media has compiled a list of America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms in this year’s 2024 Select Guide.
The executive search industry is growing as companies prioritize talent. Selecting the right recruiting partner is crucial in meeting human capital needs. Contrary to the past belief that bigger is better, firms of all sizes and specialties are now poised to effectively address the ongoing and custom needs of hiring organizations.
The 2024 Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms offers expertise from recruiting industry leaders to help clients navigate today’s complex hiring terrain. Their insights and perspectives are invaluable to anyone turning to search firms for talent acquisition support.
This guide provides a crosscut of the best and most sought-after recruiting providers, insider tips on industry trends, and guidance to corporate and organizational talent leaders on which firms to partner with for success.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, its list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms. A strong emphasis on strategic partnership, not transactional, client relationships, and a focused process approach has resulted in one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. “We Strategize, Execute and Deliver. Period.”
For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com.
Joseph McElmeel
877-374-0039
http://www.brookechase.com
