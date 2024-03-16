Jatheon Named a “Trail Blazer” in The Radicati Group’s 2024 Information Archiving Market Quadrant

Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, is announcing its position as a Trail Blazer in the Radicati Group’s 2024 Market Quadrant for Information Archiving. This marks a significant shift from Jatheon's previous positioning in the report, showcasing the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the field of information archiving.