Spectrum.Life Appoints Dr Paula Franklin as Independent Director and Chair of Clinical Advisory Board
Spectrum.Life, a global leader in digital health solutions specialising in mental health, primary care and wellbeing, announces the appointment of Dr Paula Franklin as a Director of the Board.
Lomdon, United Kingdom, March 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Spectrum.Life, a global leader in digital health solutions specialising in mental health, primary care and wellbeing, proudly announces the appointment of Dr Paula Franklin as a Director of the Board.
Paula has a long career in health internationally, having trained in the UK and worked as a hospital doctor and a GP before studying Public Health at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Following this, Paula worked for the Children’s Defense Fund charity in Washington DC on US health policy and legislation. On returning to the UK in 1996, Paula joined Bupa where she held several senior medical roles, before eventually joining the senior leadership team as Chief Medical Officer Bupa Group. Paula is also on the Board of the Youth Sport Trust in the UK. Dr Franklin will also serve as the Chair of Spectrum.Life's Clinical Advisory Board.
Paula has a wealth of experience in healthcare funding and delivery, digital transformation and innovation in health. Beyond health she is a leader in promoting inclusion and diversity, Paula also served as the Executive sponsor for Bupa's global inclusion and diversity agenda. As a Trustee of the UK Bupa Foundation, she spearheaded initiatives supporting deprived communities and advocated for women and BAME colleagues in leadership. Dr Franklin's impactful contributions earned her recognition, including being named one of the 100 most influential people of African, African Caribbean, and African American heritage in the UK by the Powerlist for three consecutive years, which honours men and women across a range of industries including business, science, technology and the arts.
Dr Paula Franklin expressed her enthusiasm, stating: "I feel privileged to become a Director of Spectrum.Life. I find their approach to digital health and wellbeing incredibly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of the company’s international growth and cementing its position as a leader and innovator in digital health solutions. Furthermore, I’m honoured to be chairing Spectrum.Life’s Clinical Advisory Board, helping the company to continue to lead the way in best class clinical standards.”
Stuart McGoldrick, founder and Executive Chair of Spectrum.Life, expressed delight at Paula's appointment, citing her strong track record in international clinical innovation governance and risk leadership: "Paula is an excellent addition to our Board, we are very excited about her joining us. I am delighted she has agreed to chair our Clinical Advisory Board, further solidifying our commitment to advancing high quality whole of health solutions."
Dr Paula Franklin is a distinguished medical professional, in addition to her medical degree, she has qualifications including a Master's in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University, an MBA from London Business School, an MA in Bioethics and Medical Law, and a diploma in counseling.
Paula has a long career in health internationally, having trained in the UK and worked as a hospital doctor and a GP before studying Public Health at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Following this, Paula worked for the Children’s Defense Fund charity in Washington DC on US health policy and legislation. On returning to the UK in 1996, Paula joined Bupa where she held several senior medical roles, before eventually joining the senior leadership team as Chief Medical Officer Bupa Group. Paula is also on the Board of the Youth Sport Trust in the UK. Dr Franklin will also serve as the Chair of Spectrum.Life's Clinical Advisory Board.
Paula has a wealth of experience in healthcare funding and delivery, digital transformation and innovation in health. Beyond health she is a leader in promoting inclusion and diversity, Paula also served as the Executive sponsor for Bupa's global inclusion and diversity agenda. As a Trustee of the UK Bupa Foundation, she spearheaded initiatives supporting deprived communities and advocated for women and BAME colleagues in leadership. Dr Franklin's impactful contributions earned her recognition, including being named one of the 100 most influential people of African, African Caribbean, and African American heritage in the UK by the Powerlist for three consecutive years, which honours men and women across a range of industries including business, science, technology and the arts.
Dr Paula Franklin expressed her enthusiasm, stating: "I feel privileged to become a Director of Spectrum.Life. I find their approach to digital health and wellbeing incredibly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of the company’s international growth and cementing its position as a leader and innovator in digital health solutions. Furthermore, I’m honoured to be chairing Spectrum.Life’s Clinical Advisory Board, helping the company to continue to lead the way in best class clinical standards.”
Stuart McGoldrick, founder and Executive Chair of Spectrum.Life, expressed delight at Paula's appointment, citing her strong track record in international clinical innovation governance and risk leadership: "Paula is an excellent addition to our Board, we are very excited about her joining us. I am delighted she has agreed to chair our Clinical Advisory Board, further solidifying our commitment to advancing high quality whole of health solutions."
Dr Paula Franklin is a distinguished medical professional, in addition to her medical degree, she has qualifications including a Master's in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University, an MBA from London Business School, an MA in Bioethics and Medical Law, and a diploma in counseling.
Contact
Spectrum.LifeContact
Nicole Jung Murphy
+35386885119
www.spectrum.life
Nicole Jung Murphy
+35386885119
www.spectrum.life
Categories