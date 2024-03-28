Flexxbotics Delivers Robot Compatibility with Brother CNC Machines
Boston, MA, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Flexxbotics delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced advanced robot machine tending connectivity compatible with the complete line of Brother CNC machines. With Flexxbotics next generation machining environments using robotics with Brother equipment achieve higher yields, greater throughput and increased profit per part.
Flexxbotics’ patent-pendinf FlexxCORE technology enables robots to securely connect and communicate with Brother machinery in the smart factory to provide more powerful, flexible and open robot connectivity than previously possible.
Flexxbotics is compatible with Brother’s CNC-D00 Controller and NC Controller and robot compatibility is enabled by Flexxbotics for the entire range of Brother SPEEDIO machine tools including the best selling S series, as well as, R series, W series, P series, U series, F series, M series and H series.
“We understand the need for the robots to work with the latest state-of-the-art CNC machines, as well as, older equipment that manufacturers already have in their plants,” said Tyler Modelski, CTO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “That’s why we provide compatibility with thousands of models of machines and have the ability to add new models quickly.”
In addition to compatibility with Brother controllers Flexxbotics is compatible with a wide range of open standard protocols including OPC/UA, MTConnect, Modbus-TCP, TCP/IP, Ethernet/IP, and DeviceNet along with FOCAS2/FOCAS, MELSEC, Profibus/Profinet and other proprietary controllers and interfacing protocols.
Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory, delivering robot-driven manufacturing at scale with autonomous process control for precision machining operations. Flexxbotics’ SaaS/hybrid architecture also runs both online and offline so production continues with or without internet access, and Flexxbotics works with existing business systems such as DNC, CAD/CAM, SCADA/HMI, IIoT, MES, ERP, PLM and others for complete synchronization.
A full set of bidirectional communication, transform and routing capabilities are available in Flexxbotics for the robots and Brother machinery that are connected including loading PLC programs, sending instructions, updating parameters and status awareness depending on the equipment’s capabilities so the robots drive the machines in the smart factory.
"With Flexxbotics the robots go far beyond simply monitoring the machinery, the robots command and control the machines for higher yields, closed-loop quality and continuous operations,” said Tyler Bouchard, CEO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “We believe that robots will play the central role in Industry 4.0 automation with the emergence of robot-driven manufacturing.”
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory delivering autonomous process control for next generation machining environments. Flexxbotics SaaS/hybrid solutions enable robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
