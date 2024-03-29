Eastvantage Expands Global Footprint with Launch of Morocco Delivery Center
Managed Services and outsourcing provider opens CRM hub in Tangier.
Tangier, Morocco, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Eastvantage, a leading global managed services and outsourcing company, proudly announces the official opening of its newest delivery center in Morocco. The launch marks a significant milestone in the company's strategic expansion efforts, further solidifying its presence as a premier provider of business solutions across continents.
Situated in the vibrant city of Tangier, the new office serves as a key hub for Eastvantage's operations catering to the evolving needs of clients in Europe and beyond. With a diverse pool of talent, the prime location strategically positions the company to offer nearshoring solutions to European businesses seeking efficient and cost-effective support services.
"We are thrilled to unveil our newest office in Morocco," said Kamal Asarpota, CEO of Eastvantage. “We have strategically selected Morocco for its unparalleled cost competitiveness and rich multilingual capabilities. This decision heralds a new era of expansion. We are grateful for the fantastic collaboration with our inaugural client and the support of our team in Morocco.”
The Eastvantage Morocco office’s soft launch in February was marked by a special three-day visit from the delivery center's inaugural client, a leading Belgian technology solutions company specializing in field services.
"The enthusiasm and dedication of our Morocco team led by Carla O'Driscoll-Silva have been instrumental in laying the groundwork for our operations in the region," said Sipin Sidharthan, Eastvantage Head of Operations.
With its strategic location and robust infrastructure, Morocco serves as an ideal base for Eastvantage's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) hub in the region, offering outbound and inbound helpdesk services to businesses across Western Europe and other countries requiring support in Dutch, French, Spanish, Arabic, and English languages. The delivery center is also ready to provide general back-office support, such as finance and accounting, and payroll services. Moreover, Eastvantage is proud to highlight its compliance with GDPR, ensuring the highest standards of data protection and privacy for its clients.
“This expansion represents our commitment to delivering exceptional services to our clients while leveraging the talent and expertise available in this dynamic region,” shared Erwin Mortelmans, Head of Business Development at Eastvantage. “Morocco's cultural affinity, multilingual workforce, and competitive labor costs make it an attractive destination for European companies, and particularly those based in Belgium and Holland, two countries we consider our home markets."
As Eastvantage continues to expand its global footprint, the launch of the Morocco office underscores the company's unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and client satisfaction.
About Eastvantage
Since 2010, Eastvantage has been creating meaningful work relationships across the globe through premier managed services and outsourcing solutions. It supports businesses in attaining their goals while driving cost reduction and fostering growth and scalability in an ever-changing business landscape. Eastvantage combines operational excellence with cutting-edge technology to deliver desired outcomes. Its diverse team offers unparalleled expertise and deep knowledge 24/7 in 13 languages from its offices in the Philippines, India, Vietnam, Bulgaria, and Morocco. Visit eastvantage.com to discover how Eastvantage can help you succeed.
Contact
