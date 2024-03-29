Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Josh Steinkoetter
Commercial Lines Sales Account Executive brings 20 years of experience to the agency.
St. Louis, MO, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Powers Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently hired Josh Steinkoetter as a Commercial Lines Sales Account Executive.
Steinkoetter’s responsibilities will involve working with the commercial lines team to efficiently gather information from clients and prospects, utilizing technology, and creating consistent interaction to form seamless interactions.
Steinkoetter brings 20 years of experience in the insurance industry to the role. Prior to joining Powers, he held numerous positions as an assistant director and manager at agencies in Columbia, MO.
“Josh brings many strengths to our agency,” said Powers Insurance and Risk Management President JD Powers. “His communication, negotiation, and critical thinking skills are key when generating processes that will benefit our entire team. We look forward to all that he will accomplish at our growing agency.”
Founded in 1991, Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. Founded in 2006, sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance is a cohesive family of over 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois that generates more than $600 million in written premium. VIAA is the regional founding member for SIAA – The Agent Alliance, a $12.5 billion national alliance. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
www.powersinsurance.com
