Rainbow Restoration of Greenville, SC, Wins 2023 Golden Hammer Award for Excellence in Disaster Restoration Services
Greenville, SC, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rainbow Restoration of Greenville, SC, a leader in disaster restoration services across Greenville County and Upstate South Carolina, proudly announces its recent win of the esteemed 2023 Golden Hammer Award from Contractor Connection. This award symbolizes excellence in the property damage restoration industry, recognizing Rainbow Restoration for its extraordinary professionalism, superior customer service, and mastery in water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold remediation, and advanced cleaning services.
Founded in 1999 by John Wheeler, Rainbow Restoration has dedicated over two decades to providing hope, care, compassion, quality, and integrity to the communities of Anderson, Greenville, Spartanburg, Greer, Simpsonville, Travelers Rest, Easley, and beyond. Available 24/7, Rainbow Restoration specializes in rapid response times and works closely with a wide range of insurance companies to streamline the claims process, ensuring properties are restored to their pre-loss conditions with meticulous attention to detail.
John Wheeler, owner of Rainbow Restoration, expressed, "Winning the Golden Hammer Award is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication and the trust our community places in us. It reflects not just our expertise but our commitment to respect, integrity, and customer focus, values that are at the heart of everything we do."
Chris Maschke, Fire & Contents Division Manager, added, "This accolade is a recognition of our collective effort to exceed expectations at every turn, ensuring that every project is handled with the utmost care and professionalism."
Paul Fleury, Construction Estimator, remarked, "Being honored with this award motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of quality and service in the disaster restoration industry. Our goal has always been to provide peace of mind to our clients during their most challenging times."
As part of Neighborly, a network of property service experts, Rainbow Restoration adheres to a set of core values centered on respect, integrity, customer focus, and having fun in the process. These principles have guided the company to national recognition and local trust.
For more information on Rainbow Restoration of Greenville, SC’s services or to get in touch with their award-winning team, please contact them at 864-268-2221 or visit RainbowRestore.com.
About Rainbow Restoration of Greenville, SC
Rainbow Restoration of Greenville, SC offers certified disaster restoration services in Greenville County and Upstate South Carolina. With over 25 years of experience, our expert team specializes in water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold remediation, and advanced cleaning services. Prioritizing customer satisfaction and attention to detail, Rainbow Restoration is your trusted partner in restoring your property to pre-loss conditions. Discover the magic of Rainbow Restoration and experience our commitment to hope, care, compassion, quality, and integrity.
Media Contact:
Jonathan Bacon
Director of Digital Marketing
Rainbow Restoration of Greenville, SC
864-268-2221
jonathan@rainbowrestore.com
For more information on Rainbow Restoration of Greenville, SC’s services or to get in touch with their award-winning team, please contact them at 864-268-2221 or visit RainbowRestore.com.
