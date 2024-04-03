Celebrate Healthy Kids Day at The Gateway Family YMCA
Healthy Kids Day is April 20.
Union, NJ, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Gateway Family YMCA is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day® on Saturday, April 20 at YMCA Branches in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union, NJ. This free, annual event features a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids, healthy families, and a healthy start to the summer season.
“It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally,” stated Melynda A. Disla, President/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “At the Y, we believe in providing resources for families to create healthy habits, no matter the time of year. Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event that encourages families to take advantage of all the great summer activities the Y has to offer.”
Sponsored nationally by Peanuts, Healthy Kids Day’s mission is to turn fun and play into lifelong memories. Some featured activities at The Gateway Family YMCA include Family Yoga, Swimming, Basketball, and a Summer Day Camp Parent Information Session 12:00-2:00pm.
Hosted at The Gateway Family YMCA – Elizabeth Branch, 135 Madison Avenue, Elizabeth, Five Points Branch, 201 Tucker Avenue, Union, Rahway Branch, 1564 Irving Street, Rahway, and Wellness Center Branch, 1000 Galloping Hill, Union, The Gateway Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day takes place on April 20th, with free registration available at www.tgfymca.org/events.
In addition to the Healthy Kids Day event, YMCA programs including Child Care, School Age Before/After School Care, Swimming Lessons and Youth Sports will be celebrating Healthy Kids Day activities with youth and families throughout the week leading up to April 20.
The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community through Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services for all. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057 or the Wellness Center and WISE Center Branch at 908-349-9622.
Contact
The Gateway Family YMCA
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
