SMC Presents Secondary Battery Solutions at NAATBatt in Carlsbad, CA, Feb. 19-22

SMC Corporation of America recently presented on SMC’s secondary battery solutions at the fifteenth annual NAATBatt Meeting & Conference at the Omni La Costa Hotel in Carlsbad, CA from February 19-22, 2024. Held by NAATBatt International, the trade association for advanced battery technology in North America, this conference consisted of meetings, presentations, and panel discussions focused on the advanced battery industry.