The Spring 2024 Random Musings Magazine Has Been Published
The Spring edition of quarterly Random Musings by beYOUteous magazine has been published. Random Musings is a publication by beYOUteous sharing stories from the lives of Notable women and men such as Sojourner Truth, Marie Curie, Cleopatra, Pythagoras, Nelson Mandela, Plutarch and more.
West Palm Beach, FL, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Spring edition of quarterly Random Musings by beYOUteous magazine has been published. This quarterly print/digital publication will be accessible to an audience of approximately 10,000 individuals, both men and women, primarily between the ages of 25-54 with average disposable income of $80,000, and promoted through various social media channels.
The long term goal is to make the Random Musings by beYOUteous magazine available on a beYOUteous airline, featuring articles from the Random Musings blog, sharing the lives of women such as Sojourner Truth, Marie Curie, Cleopatra, Eleanor Roosevelt, Hetty Green, Indira Gandhi while combining that with articles from the Notable People in History newsletter, sharing recipes, cocktails, crossword puzzles, etc.
This is a great opportunity to get in front of this demographic at competitive rates.
Available ad space are:
Full page bleed 9 1/4" x 11 1/8"
Full page (non-bleed) 8" x 9 7/8"
Half page horizontal 7 3/4" x 4 3/4"
Half page vertical 3 3/4" x 9 3/4"
Quarter page vertical 3 3/4" x 4 3/4"
Interested in advertising in the Summer 2024 issue? E-mail support@beyouteous.com for more information regarding rates, specifications, etc.
Summer Edition:
Space Close: May 24, 2024
Material Close: May 31, 2024
Publication Date: July 1, 2024
Fall Edition:
Space Close: August 23, 2024
Material Close: August 30, 2024
Publication Date: October 1, 2025
Winter Edition:
Space Close: November 22, 2024
Material Close: November 29, 2024
Publication Date: January 1, 2025
beYOUteous is an eCommerce store offering a line of handcrafted beaded jewelry which aims to spread the message for embracing individuality, feminine strength, and empowerment.
Contact
Lawrence Jean-Louis
561-827-2086
www.beyouteous.com
