Ai Palette Appoints Ashish Jha to Spearhead Growth Consulting & Analytics
Ai Palette appoints Ashish Jha to lead Growth Consulting & Analytics. With 14+ years in CPG consulting, Jha aims to innovate strategies, forge partnerships, and enhance product robustness, driving Ai Palette's growth. His expertise promises to revolutionize the AI-driven CPG landscape.
New York, NY, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ai Palette (www.aipalette.com), a provider of AI-driven product development solutions for businesses in consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries, has appointed Ashish Jha as the Head of Growth & Solutions Consulting. With more than 14 years of experience in consulting, analytics, and business development, Jha is set to enhance Ai Palette's growth trajectory significantly.
Ashish has joined Ai Palette as the Head of Growth Consulting, where he will lead the charge in innovation and strategy. Armed with extensive knowledge of the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market, he is poised to steer projects that address intricate and complex client requirements. Drawing from his expertise in market research and industry insights, Ashish will also play a pivotal role in enhancing product robustness and catering to the evolving needs of prospective clients.
A Strategic Leader with Proven Success
Jha's impressive 14+ year career spans India and North America, encompassing growth strategy, business development, and client management. He was previously heading Kantar's AI-based analytics products and solutions in the Asia Pacific region. Jha commenced his career with L'Oreal in 2014, followed by a stint at the startup Analytics Quotient where he advised many global beverage companies such as Coca-Cola in areas ranging from insights and analytics in consumer behavior and CRM. At Kantar, he led the commercial strategy and growth of all AI/ML-based analytics solutions across the Asia Pacific region. He has a proven track record of supporting leading global brands to drive revenue, market share, and customer frequency through data-driven decisions and advanced analytics.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ashish to the Ai Palette team,” said Malay Shah, Chief Business Officer at Ai Palette. “His extensive experience in AI, analytics, coupled with his deep understanding of the evolving marketing landscape, makes him an invaluable asset to our company. We are confident that Ashish will scale our business and deliver exceptional results for our clients.”
“The AI space is a very exciting one to be in right now and in my experience consulting for top brands I’ve witnessed in close quarters some of the challenges they face in keeping up with consumer trends, building their innovation pipeline and leveraging an unbiased voice of the consumer to drive both strategic and tactical marketing decisions. I’m excited about the journey that lies ahead at Ai Palette and building products and solutions that help our customers leverage data and analytics to achieve their business goals. I believe Ai Palette's innovative solutions have the potential to revolutionize the CPG landscape,” said Jha.
